When the director of the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast remake announced that the character Le Fou would be portrayed as gay, an uproar ensued. (It was even boycotted in one Alabama drive-in). Though many people looked forward to the moment, it turned out to be an incredibly brief sequence wherein Gaston's loyal sidekick dances with a man in the final ball scene. That's all we were given from Disney's first openly gay character, sadly.

Still, even in the original film, Le Fou appears to have a kind of slavishly devotional love for Gaston, and in hindsight he was heavily queer-coded.