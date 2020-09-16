When the director of the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast remake announced that the character Le Fou would be portrayed as gay, an uproar ensued. (It was even boycotted in one Alabama drive-in). Though many people looked forward to the moment, it turned out to be an incredibly brief sequence wherein Gaston's loyal sidekick dances with a man in the final ball scene. That's all we were given from Disney's first openly gay character, sadly.
Still, even in the original film, Le Fou appears to have a kind of slavishly devotional love for Gaston, and in hindsight he was heavily queer-coded.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.