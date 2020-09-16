15. Captain Hook — Peter Pan
Captain Hook lives on a ship with a bunch of other men. Hook and Smee? Definitely not just friends. Hook is, unfortunately, yet another evil-gay-villain type. This shouldn't even need to be said, but not all gay people want you or want to disrupt your heterosexual lifestyle, Mr. Disney Staff Writer who is most likely overcompensating for your suppressed feelings for Andrew in accounting.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.