Like many gay men, Sebastian definitely has a lot of internalized misogyny (he's constantly critiquing Ariel), and he's also definitely queer.
The original, much-darker The Little Mermaid itself was actually probably a queer fairy tale. Hans Christian Anderson is believed to have written Ariel's silence (and feeling of walking on knives in the human world, a detail that Disney conveniently left out) as a metaphor for his own forced silence about his queerness.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.