Like many gay men, Sebastian definitely has a lot of internalized misogyny (he's constantly critiquing Ariel), and he's also definitely queer.

The original, much-darker The Little Mermaid itself was actually probably a queer fairy tale . Hans Christian Anderson is believed to have written Ariel's silence (and feeling of walking on knives in the human world, a detail that Disney conveniently left out) as a metaphor for his own forced silence about his queerness.