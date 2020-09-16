Could it be...another rare lesbian? Merida knows how to shoot a bow and arrow, goes to extremes to avoid marrying a nobleman, and hates girly clothes. While not an overtly gay character (we can dream), she still refuses to comply with gender roles and therefore is probably the best option for any baby lesbians looking for representation on the silver screen.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.