One would think that Disney might've learned from its mistakes and would stop making flamboyant, queer-coded villains, but nope. Wreck-It-Ralph came out in 2018, and King Candy is a cruel, pink-wearing conflagration of damaging queer stereotypes. (He's even called a "nelly," an old offensive term for a gay man). While there's something nostalgic, fun, and subversive about combing through 1990s characters and celebrating their misguided, queer-coded traits, it's really not cool in a time when we have Tumblr, gay marriage, rainbow capitalism, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Pete Buttegieg.