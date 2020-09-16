One would think that Disney might've learned from its mistakes and would stop making flamboyant, queer-coded villains, but nope. Wreck-It-Ralph came out in 2018, and King Candy is a cruel, pink-wearing conflagration of damaging queer stereotypes. (He's even called a "nelly," an old offensive term for a gay man). While there's something nostalgic, fun, and subversive about combing through 1990s characters and celebrating their misguided, queer-coded traits, it's really not cool in a time when we have Tumblr, gay marriage, rainbow capitalism, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Pete Buttegieg.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.