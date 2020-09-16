Just look at that kerchief tied around Ken's neck. That unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt. That glittering red suit.
FILM
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
09.16.2020
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
FILM
22. Yao — Mulan
09.16.2020
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.