2. Elsa — Frozen
#GiveElsaaGirlfriend has been a common rallying cry for fans who want to see Frozen's all-powerful ice queen find blissful queer love. Some have also advocated for her to come out as openly asexual, which would be even better. A Frozen II songwriter has confirmed that Elsa won't have a love interest in the sequel, but still, we all can't help but wish that Disney would use its huge platform to put forth some positive queer representation, which would be all the more powerful through a character as beloved as Elsa.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.