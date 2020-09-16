#GiveElsaaGirlfriend has been a common rallying cry for fans who want to see Frozen's all-powerful ice queen find blissful queer love. Some have also advocated for her to come out as openly asexual, which would be even better. A Frozen II songwriter has confirmed that Elsa won't have a love interest in the sequel, but still, we all can't help but wish that Disney would use its huge platform to put forth some positive queer representation, which would be all the more powerful through a character as beloved as Elsa.