Even rarer than a lesbian...could it be...a real bisexual? Mulan's Li Shang gives Mulan the same puppy dog eyes when she's dressed as a male and a female, and many bisexuals, pansexuals and advocates were very disappointed when he was written out of the remake. Plus, he's played by gay actor BD Wong. Get your sh*t together, remakers, and hire a single person who's ever been online.