Disney is particularly bad at writing gay characters, but they're not the only franchise that fails miserably at this task. (How hard is it, really, to write a character who loves someone who isn't the opposite gender?). But plenty of other franchises have made the same mistakes as Disney. For example, there's Pixar's Syndrome, the villain in The Incredibles who obsessively wears a cape and is very obviously obsessed with Mr. Incredible, until his advances are rejected and he goes haywire in a classic example of the age-old evil-gay plot.