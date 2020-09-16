Disney is particularly bad at writing gay characters, but they're not the only franchise that fails miserably at this task. (How hard is it, really, to write a character who loves someone who isn't the opposite gender?). But plenty of other franchises have made the same mistakes as Disney. For example, there's Pixar's Syndrome, the villain in The Incredibles who obsessively wears a cape and is very obviously obsessed with Mr. Incredible, until his advances are rejected and he goes haywire in a classic example of the age-old evil-gay plot.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.
21. Li Shang — Mulan
Even rarer than a lesbian...could it be...a real bisexual? Mulan's Li Shang gives Mulan the same puppy dog eyes when she's dressed as a male and a female, and many bisexuals, pansexuals and advocates were very disappointed when he was written out of the remake. Plus, he's played by gay actor BD Wong. Get your sh*t together, remakers, and hire a single person who's ever been online.