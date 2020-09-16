25. Lord Farquaad — Shrek
Shrek is a queer film, simply put. Its particular brand of satire and breaking-the-fourth-wall is deeply queered and almost prescient in the way it would predict the type of anti-hetero, transhumanist discourse that would come to run so much of social media.
Lord Marximus Farquaad is possibly queer-coded, if only because he speaks in the all-too-stereotypical sassy gay villain voice. Then again, all the woodland creatures sing a song with the refrain, "Let your freak flag fly," a Lady Gaga B-side if there ever was one.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.
21. Li Shang — Mulan
Even rarer than a lesbian...could it be...a real bisexual? Mulan's Li Shang gives Mulan the same puppy dog eyes when she's dressed as a male and a female, and many bisexuals, pansexuals and advocates were very disappointed when he was written out of the remake. Plus, he's played by gay actor BD Wong. Get your sh*t together, remakers, and hire a single person who's ever been online.