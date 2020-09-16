Shrek is a queer film, simply put. Its particular brand of satire and breaking-the-fourth-wall is deeply queered and almost prescient in the way it would predict the type of anti-hetero, transhumanist discourse that would come to run so much of social media.

Lord Marximus Farquaad is possibly queer-coded, if only because he speaks in the all-too-stereotypical sassy gay villain voice. Then again, all the woodland creatures sing a song with the refrain, "Let your freak flag fly," a Lady Gaga B-side if there ever was one.