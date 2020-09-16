Spongebob is deeply queer overall, and Sandy is a lesbian if there ever was one… but nobody's more stereotypically closeted or queer than Squidward, who loves his bow tie and phallically shaped musical instrument. In general, everyone in Bikini Bottom seems to have drunk the gay juice.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.
21. Li Shang — Mulan
Even rarer than a lesbian...could it be...a real bisexual? Mulan's Li Shang gives Mulan the same puppy dog eyes when she's dressed as a male and a female, and many bisexuals, pansexuals and advocates were very disappointed when he was written out of the remake. Plus, he's played by gay actor BD Wong. Get your sh*t together, remakers, and hire a single person who's ever been online.