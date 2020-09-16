27. Him — Powerpuff Girls
Y.I.K.E.S. No wonder why we're all so messed up—some of the things that this devil character does are extraordinarily creepy. And the fact that he's so obviously portrayed as a gay man doesn't help. Those boots? Beyond kinky.
Then again, if your heaven doesn't let gay people in or allow boots like these, I'd rather be in hell.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.
21. Li Shang — Mulan
Even rarer than a lesbian...could it be...a real bisexual? Mulan's Li Shang gives Mulan the same puppy dog eyes when she's dressed as a male and a female, and many bisexuals, pansexuals and advocates were very disappointed when he was written out of the remake. Plus, he's played by gay actor BD Wong. Get your sh*t together, remakers, and hire a single person who's ever been online.