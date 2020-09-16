FILM
3. Oaken—Frozen
09.16.2020
Though Elsa may not be explicitly queer, Frozen minor character Oaken is seen introducing his family—which consists of four kids and an adult man, and for better or for worse, this is one of Disney's most transparent depictions of queerness.
FILM
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
09.16.2020
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
FILM
22. Yao — Mulan
09.16.2020
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.