The Little Mermaid's iconic villain was inspired by Divine, a drag queen and LGBTQ+ pioneer. Ursula the Sea Witch resembles Divine in both character and appearance—they share the same buxom shape and expressive eye makeup. Unfortunately, the real Divine (whose real name was Glenn Milstead) passed away before the movie's release, but according to documentarian Jeffrey Schwartz, had he known about Ursula, "He would have wanted to play the part himself."