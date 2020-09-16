The Little Mermaid's iconic villain was inspired by Divine, a drag queen and LGBTQ+ pioneer. Ursula the Sea Witch resembles Divine in both character and appearance—they share the same buxom shape and expressive eye makeup. Unfortunately, the real Divine (whose real name was Glenn Milstead) passed away before the movie's release, but according to documentarian Jeffrey Schwartz, had he known about Ursula, "He would have wanted to play the part himself."
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.