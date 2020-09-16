6. Scar — The Lion King
Like Ursula and Ja'far, Scar is the villain of his franchise—and with his smooth, sarcastic drawl, he certainly sounds gay enough. More pointedly, Scar is a social outcast who is fighting for people outside of mainstream society (his hyenas, who inhabit the "shadowy place.") Also, according to Intomore.com, "Scar presents a cool challenge to performed masculinity," as well as a "fabulous black gay man." While this doesn't excuse his villainy, it does show that there is a great deal of untapped potential in creating complex queer characters in Disney films. The live-action remake chose not to portray Scar as queer, which was probably the safer but ultimately less brave option.
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.