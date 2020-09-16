Like Ursula and Ja'far, Scar is the villain of his franchise—and with his smooth, sarcastic drawl, he certainly sounds gay enough. More pointedly, Scar is a social outcast who is fighting for people outside of mainstream society (his hyenas, who inhabit the "shadowy place.") Also, according to Intomore.com , "Scar presents a cool challenge to performed masculinity," as well as a "fabulous black gay man." While this doesn't excuse his villainy, it does show that there is a great deal of untapped potential in creating complex queer characters in Disney films. The live-action remake chose not to portray Scar as queer, which was probably the safer but ultimately less brave option.