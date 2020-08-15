The band 8 Inch Betsy just released The Mean Days, an LP comprised of acerbic punk anthems and shadowed by grief.

The band's lead singer and primary songwriter, Meghan Galbraith, passed away in January 2015 after a prolonged illness. Mean Days, which was released shortly after her death andis finally being issued digitally, is Galbraith's last studio album. It's a deeply bittersweet tribute to an extraordinary and impactful life.

Every interview and tribute conducted with people who knew Galbraith seems to be filled with adoration for her—not only for her talent, but for who she was and the way she made people around her feel.



"She'd be a mirror," bassist Eli Burke said of his former bandmate. "She'd be the person you needed to talk to at any given moment. She'd give and give and give until there was nothing left. She had a million friends, but only her inner circle was privy to how sensitive she was and how she carried that empathy like a badge. She told me once that she carried a flag for every girl she's ever dated. I asked her how she could live like that. She just said that she didn't have a choice."

