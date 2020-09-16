Like Baloo, Timon and Pumba take a young, lost hero under their wings, showing him kindness and love outside of mainstream society. But can we talk about the fact that Timon and Pumba are not only in a queer, committed, healthy relationship, but that they also adopt a baby lion cub together? (Of course, the fact that Timon was played by openly gay actor Billy Eichner didn't hurt, but these characters' love story writes itself).