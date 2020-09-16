Like Baloo, Timon and Pumba take a young, lost hero under their wings, showing him kindness and love outside of mainstream society. But can we talk about the fact that Timon and Pumba are not only in a queer, committed, healthy relationship, but that they also adopt a baby lion cub together? (Of course, the fact that Timon was played by openly gay actor Billy Eichner didn't hurt, but these characters' love story writes itself).
23. Seven Dwarfs — Snow White
Seven men who all live in the same house? Whose hats are the color of the rainbow? Really? Some have even argued that they can be read as anti-ableist, anti-heterosexual icons.
22. Yao — Mulan
A lot of Mulan's characters could be read as queer-coded, including the entire boy-gang who seem to really, really love impressing each other and proving that they're straight. Yao takes particular joy in this, as well as his entirely non-homoerotic brotherly love.