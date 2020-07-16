A Decade of One Direction: The Boy Band's 10 Most Underrated Songs
One of the best-selling boy bands of all time turns ten years old this month.
This month marks the ten-year anniversary of the formation of One Direction.
The original members of the English-Irish ensemble—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson—each auditioned separately on the British singing competition show, The X Factor, and were assembled as a group by the request of judge Simon Cowell. By the time One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, they had become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Although they were formed on television, One Direction were rapidly propelled to global stardom thanks to the Internet—a frenzy that's been likened to Beatlemania on numerous occasions—and breathed new life into the boy band movement as a result.
“Up All Night”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d1fde59e59207ff85b49dd6d3966561f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aZbuqmTCVRM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><br>One Direction's 2012 debut, <em>Up All Night,</em> wasn't their strongest effort, but its title track somehow managed to transform a sloppy house party setting into bubblegum pop bliss. Complete with chipper synths, gang vocals, and a nod to Katy Perry, "Up All Night" is a certified fist-pumping earworm (although it's pretty jarring how the lyric about "people going all the way" blew over all of our heads).</p>
“Heart Attack”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55888b512b3dfd96c0490a06aaf2d3c3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R_2D6K4DTg8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>First heartbreaks always hurt the most, and One Direction offered plenty of possible additions to breakup mixes of teen girls worldwide. "Heart Attack" depicts the grief after hearing the doomed words: "Let's just be friends." Horan's exclamations of "<em>ow!</em>" throughout the track give it an especially catchy punch.</p>
“She’s Not Afraid”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d6a1d3c9d9e004d97f33c667e641f5b2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l1FlbKuzKXQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's a tale as old as time: The girl who seemingly fears nothing except commitment. In the subtly raunchy "She's Not Afraid," Malik sings of a girl who loves scary movies and wild nights out. It's a bit of a tired trope, but with melodies as catchy as these, it's hard not to join in on the fun.</p>
“Happily”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e36b9de3733c196698bc0d4f604879cc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vmnwwGpUGek?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One Direction's third album, <em>Midnight Memories, </em>saw the boys expand their sonic palette and adopt a wider array of influences, allowing the band's members to tackle some songwriting duties. "Happily," a carefree love song co-written by Styles, bears a clear resemblance to major folk bands like Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers, though its stadium-sized chorus gives the track a fuller feel.</p>
"Little White Lies"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5dc9a7de83c95daacb7d665986680ad"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TeEUd7flKsg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If "Happily" was One Direction's folk moment, then "Little White Lies" was their dubstep trial. EDM was steadily trickling into the pop sphere around this time (remember that drop in Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble?"), and One Direction tipped their hats to the genre with "Little White Lies." Its hair-raising chorus features a revving bass that adds a sense of euphoria to the drunk-in-love lyrics.</p>
“Little Black Dress”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="814bf5742cacea060169117a0c009923"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uyC2JmJagdI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Anyone familiar with "Little Black Dress" shouldn't have been surprised by Styles' pivot to rock 'n' roll in his solo career. Reminiscent of the Rolling Stones, it's also become a staple in live performances by Tomlinson, who has called it one of his favorite One Direction songs. It was also co-written and co-produced by Teddy Geiger, now a frequent collaborator of Shawn Mendes.</p>
“Fireproof”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2959536a04decbf7052f28485c2d791b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXTbfnWPqk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Fireproof" was never an official single and never reached the level of virality as other One Direction hits, but it's remained a favorite of both fans and the band members themselves. The soft-rock tune's writers include Payne and Tomlinson, who have both expressed how much the song means to them. </p>
“Stockholm Syndrome”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53a9b4724c741e7a58096ff67b2b07b4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nGYyTw9RIa8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Over chugging, staccato synths, "Stockholm Syndrome" is one of the most promiscuous songs in One Direction's discography. Styles, the song's primary writer, has said that the song is about his relationship with a nymphomaniac. But with lines like, "I'll never leave if you keep holding me this way," he doesn't seem to have been too bothered by his partner's habits.</p>
“Change Your Ticket”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2532b68d045456b7a31331b87708c8e6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X5rnsL9vdE8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One Direction are noted fans of their fellow Brits in the 1975, and it's no shock that "Change Your Ticket" was inspired by Matty Healy and company—the song nearly parallels <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkubQCI4Fxo" target="_blank">the 1975's "Girls."</a> In a feature for Spin, Healy dished about how One Direction invited him in to record, but wound up uncredited when "Change Your Ticket" was released as a bonus track to <em>FOUR. </em>"It would have been a bad 1975 song," Healy said, though he maintains that One Direction are "nice guys." Drama aside, it's still a damn catchy One Direction song.</p>
“Wolves”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63adec2ebfa1d0b56fd7006a0abce690"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tzoGwoFIqvQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One Direction's last album, <em>Made in the A.M., </em>certainly wasn't the same after Malik's departure, but the band didn't lose their trademark catchy melodies. One of the album's highlights is "Wolves," a whimsical, piano-driven song about protecting your partner. "It makes me think about being in the club, and loads of these guys are trying to get on with your girl, and you're just like, 'no!'" <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=19&v=HzzinBSMTL4&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">Payne explained in an interview</a>. Sweet? Overbearing? Either way, "Wolves" might be one of One Direction's most underrated choruses.</p>
This Haunts Me: That Matthew Gray Gubler Photoshoot
The best photoshoot of all time.
Matthew Gray Gubler might love Halloween and live in a haunted treehouse, but the best gift that he's probably ever given the Internet was the following series of iconic photos.
Red-sweater Gubler clearly knows all the secrets of the universe, and he knows exactly which card you picked.
He is truly powerful in these photos, possessing a kind of queer, magickal internal life force that burns through the screen and creates an intoxicating sense of calm.
Six Unbelievably Bad Sequels in Development
Because Nicolas Cage needs a reason to live, and Tom Cruise didn't exchange his soul for an ageless face for nothing.
Sequels to bad movies are positive signs that Hollywood believes in recycling.
Still, occasionally there are sequels so unwanted that we're dying to see them. Whether a sequel takes place 30 years after the original or stars Nicolas Cage, some movies can't be any worse than our rock bottom expectations. So Tom Cruise might as well revive Top Gun's Maverick as a 58-year-old fighter pilot. We'll watch Jim Caviezel as the resurrected Jesus in the sequel to The Passion of the Christ. And, sure, why not look forward to The Meg 2 as "the greatest film in the history of cinema?" By 2030, 250,000 people will be annually dying from climate change anyway. Here's a list of terrible sequels being filmed as we speak.
