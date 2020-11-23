7 Documentaries to Watch for National Adoption Month
An adoptee recommends the 7 best documentaries on adoption.
Between a global health crisis and worsening ravages of climate change, 2020 has made history in plenty of devastating ways.
But 2020 also marks a historic period for social justice in the U.S., with the largest civil rights movement to date coalescing around the Black Lives Matter movement. The reverberations of the movement have created new frameworks to allow the complex and overshadowed histories of all marginalized communities to emerge, from Indigenous peoples to people with disabilities to transracial adoptees.
Another historic part of 2020 is the fact that November marks the first ever National Adoption Month, a designation highlighting how "countless Americans dedicate their time, energy, and resources to the adoption process, and we honor their selfless contributions as community members, faith leaders, caregivers, role models, and families," according to the White House's proclamation.
As an international adoptee myself, I'd say if you want to celebrate this inaugural National Adoption Month, here are the best documentaries that highlight the beauty, the loss, the anguish, and the joy comprising the lifelong process of adoption.
Somewhere Between
In the midst of adopting her daughter from China, filmmaker Linda Goldstein Knowlton began a three-year project chronicling the experiences of four Chinese girls who were adopted by American families as a direct result of China's "One Child Policy."
Knowlton writes: "These strong young women allow us to grasp what it is like to come-of-age in today's America as trans-racial adoptees. At the same time, we see them as typical American teenagers doing what teenagers everywhere do...struggling to make sense of their lives. Through these young women, and their explorations of who they are, we ourselves pause to consider who we are - both as individuals and as a nation of immigrants. Identity, racism, and gender...these far-reaching issues are explored in the documentary. And with great honesty and courage, these four girls open their hearts to experience love, compassion, and self-acceptance."
The Dark Matter of Love Official Trailer (2012)
This is what you sit down to watch when you're ready to put down the brochures with smiling faces of infants and look at some of the darker realities of adoption; namely, it begins with abandonment and/or orphanhood.
Sarah McCarthy's documentary follows the evolution of the Diaz family, an extremely supportive family of three, as they adopt three orphaned children from Russia. Culture shock, attachment styles, and trust issues highlight the psychological obstacles of meeting strangers who call themselves your family.
Twinsters (2015)
Twinsters tells the story of identical twin sisters who were somehow adopted separately from South Korea without any documentation that they were twins. Separated by an ocean, they discover their connection as adults thanks to one sister's burgeoning film career in LA.
Directed by Samantha Futerman herself, Twinsters is the shared passion project of Anaïs Bordier and Futerman, created as the two were re-united in their mid-twenties.
While this is the most wholesome and feel-good entry on this list, it's not without plenty of tears and frustration as the twins struggle to retrace what separated them in Korean foster care and attempt to reach out to their birth mother.
Off and Running (2010)
In Off and Running, PBS unfolds the story of the Klein family: "Brooklyn teen Avery Klein-Cloud is the African-American adoptive daughter of white Jewish lesbians. Her siblings, also adopted, are an older black and Puerto Rican boy and a young Korean-American boy.
"Avery's upbringing in a Jewish household and her distance from black culture were not issues for her during childhood, but as she approaches adulthood, she grows more troubled by her ignorance of her own roots. With the support of her parents, she decides to learn about her past by writing to her birth mother. The result is a crisis whose depth takes Avery, her parents and the filmmakers by surprise – a crisis that threatens to sweep away the teen's promising future."
Stuck (2013)
Stuck is a jarring look at the bureaucratic pitfalls that can stall adoptions for years. WIth parents on waiting lists for years and children growing up in over-crowded facilities, adoption can be an agonizingly slow, laborious, and expensive process when it doesn't have to be.
Thaddaeus Scheel's documentary is narrated by Mariska Hargitay and "follows four children from three different countries on their individual voyages from orphanages to their new homes with families in the United States."
Adopted (2009)
Barb Lee's documentary "reveals the grit rather than the glamor of transracial adoption." As an adoptee, it's a documentary I find deeply unsettling – namely because of the deeply flawed beliefs about international adoption that parents were taught in the '60s and '70s.
Though it was well-intended, parents' "I don't see color" approach to trans-racial parenting wreaked psychological havoc on generations of adoptees, who weren't always equipped or prepared to resolve their mental and emotional issues as adults, including intimacy and addiction issues.
Closure (2013)
Filmed by Angela Tucker herself and edited by her husband, Bryan, Closure is "a documentary about a transracial adoptee who finds her birth mother and meets the rest of a family who didn't know she existed, including her birth father. A story about identity, the complexities of trans-racial adoption, and most importantly, closure." It's an exceptional story that unfolds the complexities of domestic adoption in the U.S.
Brian Tucker writes: "The moment I met Angela's family, I knew that theirs was a story to be told. A couple that adopts seven children with special needs is a story we should all know about. I did not have any knowledge about adoption prior to meeting Angela, but over time I became convinced that this story could educate and encourage others towards older-child adoption, yet also show the struggles within adoption at the same time.
He adds, "Transracial adoption is a hot topic in American society today. Is it best to pluck a child out of their culture and place them in a drastically different one? Maybe, maybe not—but the complexity lies within the fact that sometimes there isn't another choice. Angela and I both believe that more unique adoption stories being shown will only help to further educate and lessen the stereotypes, myths and stigma surrounding adoption."
“The Mandalorian” Season 2: MAJOR Plot Leaks Reveal Baby Yoda’s Name & More
Several sources have now reported on new leaks regarding The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5, including the episode's title, runtime, and plot details.
Popdust has not independently verified the leaks. However, if true, these leaks hold major revelations about the upcoming episode (set to premiere Friday, November 27th on Disney+), as well as the future of the series.
MAJOR (POTENTIAL) SPOILERS AHEAD:
The Worst COVID Inspired Media Made So Far
These tone deaf creations missed the ball completely
Johns Hopkins recently discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic currently "kills an American every 107 seconds."
But as the virus enters this brutal second wave, some creatives are already moving to profit off the latest American tragedy. It remains to be seen whether Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us will strike the right tone while implementing the pandemic into their scripts, but from blockbuster movies to stand alone TV shows, a lot of people are creating COVID content from scratch.
Songbird<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9336b0736ef357120a23b0c3dedef209"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gXlOSEafzhY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The issues with <em>Songbird</em> should come as no surprise to anyone. The backlash came down like a hammer once Michael Bay debuted the trailer for the political thriller over the summer.</p><p>COVID-19 has mutated to COVID-23, and now it attacks your brain, asthe U.S. remains in its fourth year of lockdown. The Department of Sanitation is the film's antagonists, as they're seen in the tone-deaf trailer kicking down doors and kidnapping infected Americans and sending them to government authorized "Quarantine Camps." They're led by some long-haired creepy doctor who for some reason doesn't wear a mask. </p><p>The film has been dismissed as being "<a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/10/29/michael-bay-songbird-movie-trailer-receives-backlash/6073718002/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">completely out of touch</a>" due to its massive scientific inaccuracies and overall timing. Many have gone as far as to accuse Michael Bay of trying to directly make a profit off this brutal pandemic.</p>
Love In The Time of Corona<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d2c2e46c44be7c847044391fb3d11544"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l_nXLtffF0w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The premise of a quarantine love story should also come as a surprise to no one, as the pandemic has all but erased casual dating for the foreseeable future and significantly <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/coronavirus-has-created-a-sex-boom-but-maybe-not-a-baby-boom/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">strengthened the sex life </a>of many couples stuck at home together. </p><p>But the problem with <em>Love in the Time of Corona</em> and COVID-related love stories in general is that we're still very much living through it, and the Freeform miniseries offers insufferably surface-level characters and cliche quarantine anecdotes as a result. </p><p>The series is also only four episodes long, making for a story that lacks the depth that is required when discussing relationships during a pandemic. The concept of a series filmed in quarantine is cool, but I found myself far more invested in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/27/entertainment/love-in-the-time-of-corona-episode-2/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">behind the scenes camera robots</a> than I am in these weak caricatures.</p>
Connecting...<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c91415b8b202a091af443cc25ffd673"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1N5xE0YojKE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Filmed entirely through a zoom group chat, this on-the-nose ensemble comedy is insufferable from the format alone. Who asked for a show like this? </p><p>Zoom calls will forever live in infamy and have led to some of <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/epdgm4/new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin-for-zoom-dick-incident" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the most uncomfortable exchanges in human history</a>. In that respect, it clearly is the least appealing setting for a full-fledged sitcom. The stories exchanged are one dimensional and bland, and the jokes are monotonous. </p>
Untitled Adam McKay Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5Nzk1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTE3NDQxM30.X1XgX7GWNcyx5c9yq9jhwtOcT_wKK7fzen4pHC8qgPQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="58512" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="765dfe7b3a49fc5e6b90d7251ea91c63" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Adam McKay project" /><p><em>Successions</em>' Adam McKay recently announced that he is already working on<a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/07/adam-mckay-coronavirus-vaccine-tv-show-hbo.html" target="_blank"> a scripted drama for HBO</a> surrounding the "race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19"– a race that isn't even remotely close to over yet. The series will adapt a not even released nonfiction book, <em>The First Shot</em> by Brendan Borell, which he's said is about "the global coronavirus vaccine race" and "the companies that are risking it all to win it."</p>At a time when <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2020/09/17/u-s-public-now-divided-over-whether-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/" target="_blank">many Americans aren't even comfortable with taking a vaccine</a>, this idea seems half-baked at best and almost destined to miss.
Hold Up<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00c8ac8ec465ad5b000b347c7f2b142b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YzCpw5N5j-A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The most problematic COVID content to be released so far, this controversial French documentary plays into one of the leading conspiracy theories surrounding the virus: that the French government lied about COVID-19's severity in order to control the public. </p><p>The documentary interviews members of the public, as well as former health minister Philippe Douste-Blazy, who later distanced himself from the project. The film has been reviewed and <a href="http://www.lemonde.fr/les-decodeurs/article/2020/11/12/covid-19-les-contre-verites-de-hold-up-le-documentaire-a-succes-qui-pretend-devoiler-la-face-cachee-de-l-epidemie_6059526_4355770.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">debunked by fact-checkers</a>: "<em>Hold Up</em> takes the well-known inconsistencies of the global response to the virus–such as when the French government initially provided conflicting information surrounding the use of masks–and uses them to propel volatile narratives and, at times, lies."</p>
Coastal Elites<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb61a304897766250d0eadd32aa4b005"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-PPxOYC_kgI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Coastal Elites</em> is another tone-deaf lighthearted satire. How Jay Roach snagged such an amazing cast is shocking considering how naive the final product is. Starring Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Kaitlyn Dever, and Sarah Paulson, these five lifeless characters live in either New York or Los Angeles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. </p><p>Together, they're meant to portray the various problematic shades of liberalism. The film was released a mere two weeks before the election, a stretch of time that will surely be remembered as one of the most stressful times in recent American history. </p><p>The film is satire at a time when satirizing our collective grief<a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2020/09/dangerous-naivete-hbos-coastal-elites/616315/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> borders on emotionally dismissive.</a> There are jokes made about how dumb Ivanka Trump is, about the notoriety of red MAGA hats, and about COVID. </p><p> <br>The intention of<em> Coastal Elites</em> is no doubt to "lighten the mood" and showcase how silly our division is. But released at the tensest moment in American history, telling Americans to calm down is the last thing <em>Coastal Elites</em> should have said.<br></p>
On Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 Iconic Trans Men From History
While we memorialize victims of transphobia, we should take the time to remember the historic contributions of trans men.
November 20th is known as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
First marked in 1999, it's now part of Transgender Awareness Week, and an occasion to memorialize victims of transphobic violence who have died in the course of the year. Trans women of color in particular have long been disproportionately targeted by violent transphobes.
Billy Tipton<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132f6a3d93ef19e11ba0371a01ee84af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIMec75SyeM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Jazz musician Billy Tipton was a talented pianist and saxophone player who led the Billy Tipton Trio and was active in the jazz world for more than 40 years. In an era when hormone therapy and gender confirmation surgery were almost non-existent, Tipton bound his breasts and told the women he was romantically involved with that he had been injured in a car accident to avoid questions about his anatomy.</p><p>Though never legally married, Tipton and his long-time partner Kitty Tipton (née Kelly) adopted three children. Only after his death did his family learn that Tipton was transgender.</p>
Amelio Robles Avila<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODEzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzA4NzM4N30.C1JBIJq5LukbJobwSShYgAwfAYZFVOuC_zP9-OI6NWQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="94f37" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5fb6dcf6f93f88e2c4ed1c9c81d83b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Amelio Robles Avila" /><p>Amelio Robles Ávila was a soldier who rose to colonel during the Mexican revolution. An accomplished military leader, Ávila was awarded the Mexican Legion of Honor and the Revolutionary Merit Award for his service. From the age of 24 until his death at 95, he lived as a man, and would reportedly threaten anyone who addressed him as female with a pistol.</p>
Karl M. Baer<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTYxNTY1MX0.NIoOH_Xfs4Svu_431vQBqX10ianSyNqZ662Ovcg92zo/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f2d0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9ca0d687b69e8db3cafb58f21e6fbb0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Karl m. Baer" /><p>In 1906, Karl M. Baer became one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and was also among the first people to have their gender identity legally affirmed. Working with sex researcher Magnus Hirschfeld, Baer used the pseudonym N.O. Body to share his experience in the semi-fictional book <em></em><strong></strong><em>Memoirs of a Man's Maiden Years</em>.</p><p>Later, Hirschfeld's research on gender would be destroyed as Fascism came to power in Germany.</p>
Alan L. Hart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ0ODE1Mn0.kcEDVyDhMzseJyRjY2Dhq5ga9f5-C-yK0noBypHPrVs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a05bd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6e202f73614edeeb55689d3f52eb8e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alan L. Hart" /><p>In 1917, Alan Lucille Hart became one of the first trans men in the United States to undergo a hysterectomy for the purposes of gender confirmation. He went on to be an acclaimed physician who pioneered the use of X-Rays to screen for tuberculosis — a practice that would save thousands of lives.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Charley Parkhurst<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjcyNDM2MX0.SGAzinju4zHS_idpZPlPkI1ZLKnGzAqVfua6zNq-qqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="266cf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3771a5eaac96fee1434e7b8cf0009ec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Known to his friends as "One-Eyed Charlie," Charley Parkhurst was a stagecoach driver in California during the gold rush of the 1840s and '50s. Known as one of the most adept members of his profession. Parkhurst ran away from his New England home at a young age to live as a man, working with horses and eventually making his way to the west coast.</p><p>He reportedly lost the use of one eye after being kicked by a horse, but continued to work unabated. After his death in 1879 his friends were shocked to learn of his anatomy, and Charley Parkhurst was incorrectly given assigned the label of "the first woman to vote in the U.S." — though it is possible that he was the first trans man to do so, in November of 1868.</p>
"The Mandalorian" Teases the First Order: Season 2, Episode 4
Carl Weathers directs Season 2's most revealing chapter yet
"Chapter 12: The Siege" premiered Friday, November 20 on Disney+.
Before getting into spoilers, let's discuss the episode's set up. Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda are en route to the forest planet of Corvus to find Ahsoka Tano. Their ship remains badly damaged from the events of the previous two episodes, so they decide to take a detour for repairs. Okay, it's spoiler time!
