Just when you thought you'd finally caught up on all 10 seasons of Adventure Time, HBO Max announced their new miniseries—Adventure Time: Distant Lands—and you had a reason to go on living.

The original run of Adventure Time aired on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018 and squeezed increasingly complex stories and character arcs into its original 12-minute episode format.

As creator Pendleton Ward became a more mature storyteller throughout the years–while never abandoning the show's core of immature, absurdist, gross-out fun—that format clearly became an obstacle to what he and the Adventure Time team could do. While later seasons did a good job of cutting longer stories into segments for 8-episode arcs like Stakes, and Islands, it was clear that there was a lot of work going into fitting these ideas into Adventure Time's short form mold.