This weekend, Afropunk will not take over Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park in Flushing.

It won't bring the likes of Jill Scott, Tierra Wack, and FKA twigs to the stage. Its absence—like the absence of so many other cultural events—leaves a hole in the landscape of New York's arts and culture scene.

Some are extra nostalgic for Afropunk this year, looking back to its early years with fondness. The Guardian recently published a collection of photos taken by photographer Phil Knott at early festivals. "'This was the early days of pushing black excellence," Knott said. "Everybody came as they were, there was no styling involved in these portraits, just people with their own personal style being themselves."