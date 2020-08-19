<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTA4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDA0NjI5Mn0.AENywIajA3JAoRBDNU4Mk4lcyGR2gHH6Bf7KJbgypaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f022" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8efbde020cc0782d65deefc27b846dc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Afropunk">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Phil Knott - <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2020/aug/13/black-excellence-stars-of-afropunk-in-pictures" target="_blank">The Guardian</a></small></p><p><strong>Raw self-expression was always at the core of Afropunk's ethos. </strong>The festival was <a href="https://www.tvovermind.com/brief-history-afropunk-festival/" target="_blank"><u>originally inspired by</u></a> James Spooner's documentary, <em>Afro-Punk</em>. The 2003 film followed the lives of four Black people navigating the white-dominated world of punk.<br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="494764b3a7a0ca56e8ad3a290a352015"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fanQHFAxXH0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">AFROPUNK: The Movie [FULL-LENGTH]</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fanQHFAxXH0" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Spooner also featured interviews with punk bands including the Dead Kennedys and Fishbone, and the film shed light on the experiences of Black people who didn't feel comfortable in mainstream Black cultures such as hip hop. Many also felt isolated from mainstream white-dominated cultures in general, so punk became a kind of third space, where freedom and new visions could grow and build off each other.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-633"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent1 - mid_content --></p><p>The film went on to receive international renown, inspiring Spooner to start a website focused on Black punk rock culture—and eventually inspiring a festival that would take the city by storm for more than a decade.</p><p>Spooner and Morgan launched the first Afropunk festival in 2005. The festival was originally designed specifically for Black punks, intended to be a space for community and release.</p><p>The event's first shows took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Delancey, and legendary bygone punk club CBGB. When the festival officially moved to Brooklyn, it was purposefully placed near the Ingersoll and Farragut housing projects.When a picnic in Fort Greene Park blossomed organically around these events, the festival was born. These early festivals were free and attracted Black youth from across the city and country; they opened a space for a new kind of celebration.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent2 - long_content --></p><p> <strong>"Afropunk [began] to represent a positive sense of being rooted in both 'Otherness' and Cultural Pride," writes the blogger Vhedzal for<a href="https://www.afrikaiswoke.com/2019/11/17/this-is-afropunk-defined/" target="_blank"> afrikaswoke.com</a>.</strong></p><p>"It was just like the mothership was calling me home," said <a href="https://www.ecosia.org/search?q=bitch+media+afropunk&addon=chrome&addonversion=3.2.0&method=topbar" target="_blank"><u>Shaunna Randolph</u></a>, who attended the first festival in 2005. "A George Clinton, Parliament/Funkadelic, awesome mothership."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-636"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent22 - long_content --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTA2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTE4OTUxNX0.834-vJS9iiO-688B5eJttOvQ4_msBjGCxQSMLV1XRJs/img.jpg?width=980" id="fd040" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="893e319616dd6a775e56b11c123e3eb2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."><a href="https://storiescdn.hornet.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/30172747/Screen-Shot-2017-08-30-at-5.25.47-PM.png" target="_blank">hornet.com</a></small></p><p></p><center><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script></center><p></p><h4>Afropunk Faces the Music</h4><p>Soon enough, though, Afropunk began featuring artists that many felt weren't punk, attracting bigger names and soul and pop acts. By 2007, Spooner was frustrated by the pervasiveness of what he saw as mainstream pop culture.</p><p>The final straw, though, was when the homophobic track "Boom Bye" was performed by an Afropunk act in 2008. Spooner climbed onstage, stopped the set and shouted out support for the festival's significant LGBTQ+ fan-base. When his cofounder Morgan criticized his actions, Spooner left the festival. <strong>As festivals, events, and even social justice movements become more mainstream, they often abandon their original values and leave behind the communities that created them.</strong> </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-637"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent3 - longer_content --></p><p>The same thing happened to Pride, which began with LGBTQ+ Black organizers and which shifted over to liberals, prompting trans Pride founder Sylvia Rivera to jump up onstage in Washington Square Park to deliver her legendary speech in which she railed against the middle-class white liberals who had <a href="https://www.trueself.com/black-trans-lives-matter-2646272909.html" target="_blank"><u>co-opted Pride</u></a>. (She was booed off; Pride has only become more corporate since then).</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="60d51948cec2afb20a871ca10fb57e4a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-JIOWUw1o?start=203&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">L020A Sylvia Rivera, “Y'all Better Quiet Down" Original Authorized Video, 1973 Gay Pride Rally NYC</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jb-JIOWUw1o&t=203s" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>It's easy enough to understand how Afropunk deviated from Spooner's original vision. Sponsorships, marketing efforts, and partnerships turned the festival into a global event, and soon 90,000 people were celebrating Afropunk events everywhere from Atlanta, Paris, and Johannesburg. For many, despite Afropunk's increasing popularity, the festival was still an extraordinary experience. "The first time I went to Afropunk in 2013, I felt like I'd been transported to a promised land," writes Vanessa Willoughby in<a href="https://www.bitchmedia.org/article/the-misguided-evolution-of-afropunk" target="_blank"> <u><em>Bitch Media</em></u><u>.</u></a><br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p><p>Despite its many changes, Afropunk continues to be a unifying, liberating experience for many. "In their 15 years of existence, Afropunk has managed to curate an environment that can only be described as an ethereal, momentary hideaway for black people from all corners and crevices of the diaspora —and this year was no different," wrote <a href="https://www.gq.com/story/the-afropunk-festival-soulful-political-style-was-absolutely-on-fire" target="_blank">Alexander Gillian-Gibson for </a><em><a href="https://www.gq.com/story/the-afropunk-festival-soulful-political-style-was-absolutely-on-fire">GQ Style</a></em>. "The festival explicitly invites folks to come and be who they are, wear whatever they wear, and dance how they dance. It was a blank space to freak out in—and freak out they did." </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-639"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent4 - longest_content --></p><p>But as the festival grew even more popular over the past few years, the backlash increased.</p><p>Many disliked the festival's emphasis on big names over local bands. "When you stop putting on punk acts, when you stop highlighting local punk bands, I can't see the things that I want to see, there's little reason for me to be engaging the space," said Isaac Holloway, quoted in the <em>New Yorker</em> article <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk/gentrifying-afropunk" target="_blank"><u>"Gentrifying Afropunk."</u></a></p><p>"The tensions of trying to create space for everyone, to honor the multiple ways of expressing Blackness, isn't limited to the festival's music," continued the <em>New Yorker </em>article. </p><p>As more corporate sponsors like Red Bull showed up, many began to feel like the event was losing its original intent. </p><p><strong>And of course, perhaps worst of all, more white people started showing up, some singing along to songs of Black defiance and others even dressing in African prints.</strong> "During the first day of the festival, I made a game out of how many times I spotted white people with dreads and flower crowns," writes Willoughby. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-640"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent44 - longest_content --></p><p>In 2015, Afropunk began charging an admission fee for the first time. Many felt this was evidence that Afropunk had become too corporate—a gentrified version of what it was supposed to be. </p><p>In 2018, Ebony Donnley showed up in a shirt that read "Afropunk sold out for white consumption." "I just wore the shirt," said Donnley to the <a href="https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2019/08/22/afropunk-brooklyn-2019/" target="_blank"><u><em>Brooklyn Eagle</em></u></a>. "This is supposed to be a festival that welcomes resistance and activism as a part of it."</p><div id="725ee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bac217978bcc8fd4190facab60801bd4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1033867751495004160" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">*Thread* My partner and I were just escorted out of backstage by two large security guards because his shirt reads… https://t.co/kWKAzCODG3</div> — Ericka Hart (She/ They) (@Ericka Hart (She/ They))<a href="https://twitter.com/iHartEricka/statuses/1033867751495004160">1535328254.0</a></blockquote></div><p>That year, Donnley and their partner, Ericka Hart, were removed from the VIP section. Afterwards, Afropunk issued a statement that read as an attempt to remedy their mistakes: "There was an unfortunate incident at Afropunk Brooklyn with Ericka Hart and her partner/friend Ebony Donnley, and friend Lorelei Black were asked to leave a backstage area of the festival which was for talent and working staff," they wrote, not acknowledging the shirt nor the accusations. "We have great respect for Ericka and Ebony and would never kick them out of Afropunk."<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-641"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - bottomofpage - bottom_of_page --></p><p>That same year, Kearah Armonie, an Afropunk volunteer and poet, wore a shirt reading "Make Afropunk Free Again" as a protest against the cost of admission.</p><p>"The prices hinder some folks from attending, people who seemed to be the majority of Afropunk's audience at one point, Black youth," Armonie said in an email to <em>Bitch Media</em>. "I've seen a particular quote all over the internet, (which I can't quite remember so I'm going to paraphrase) which stated, your movement is not radical if it is not accessible to all. <strong>My sister cried because she couldn't attend. Afropunk was very much for us by us and making that change (charging for tickets) makes us feel excluded by yet another space."</strong></p><p>Soon after the 2018 protests, the editor-in-chief of Afropunk's online magazine, <a href="https://www.colorlines.com/articles/afropunkcom-editor-chief-quits-alleges-exploitation-staff" target="_blank"><u>Lou Constant-Despotes</u></a>, resigned—and had critical messages for the event's organizers. "For those asking if I still support AFROPUNK, the answer is NO, of course," he tweeted after leaving, calling the event's attempts at activism and intersectionality "performative."</p><p>The next year, the festival attempted to address some of its criticism. The 2019 theme #AfropunkWeSeeYou was a way of extending recognition to those unhappy with how the festival had changed, and to those who felt left out. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-645"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent_4 645 - longest_content --></p><h4>The Future of Afropunk (and James Spooner)</h4><p>James Spooner isn't planning on returning to Afropunk anytime soon. Instead, he runs a vegan tattoo shop in Los Angeles, writes graphic novels, and, presumably, still goes to underground shows. </p><p>"The silver lining is that it is so mainstream that the underground has actually, actively, rebelled against it," he said recently, acknowledging that as punk acts and subcultures inevitably grow mainstream, more punk acts and subcultures will always crop up. "So now there is a more vibrant people-of-color punk scene with independent shows and festivals happening all over the country. One only has to look. Which is how the underground works."</p><p><strong>For many, though, despite its flaws, Afropunk still holds a great deal of significance and revolutionary power for so many of its attendees, who acknowledge its complexity while still celebrating its importance. </strong>Many people still love Afropunk and find immense joy and power in it.</p><p>"I will always admire and appreciate the awe-inducing magic of Afropunk, the way it aligns Black expression with freedom, creativity with resistance," writes Willoughby. But, "If Afropunk wants to continue celebrating Blackness and by extension, Black joy, then it must dodge the trappings of colonization." </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-646"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent_9 646 - incontent_9 --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTA3NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjI2NTcyMH0.-FuUTafleXcVu3hlIbpSnGUUyu30PxW5QPTbMqK3MpY/img.png?width=980" id="e610a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="74be2b89d3699a310933aff2f9b530f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Afropunk Fashion">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."><a href="https://storiescdn.hornet.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/30172747/Screen-Shot-2017-08-30-at-5.25.47-PM.png" target="_blank">hornet.com</a></small></p><p><strong>In the end, Afropunk is a complex cultural phenomenon, one that's rich with possibility and vision and also burdened by the wider structures of white privilege and capitalism in which it exists.</strong><br></p><p>"Afropunk alone isn't going to save us, or dismantle a racist world, but if punk rock was born, in part, out of the need for white escape, Afropunk signals something provided for Black escape from what the actions of white escape breeds," writes <a href="http://www.abdurraqib.com" target="_blank">Hanif Abdurraqib</a> in his essay "I Wasn't Brought, I Was Born." </p><p>And punk has never been a totally definable concept in itself. "I think anything that rebels against expectations, normal expectations, is punk rock," Abdurraqib continues. "Living and finding joy as a person of color or a person from the creative community or a person in any marginalized group in America is an act of resistance, an act of radical resistance. There are few things more punk rock than that."</p><p>In 2020, there is no Afropunk festival, no crowds, no radiant celebration—but the city is full of action, of people in the streets. Instead of singing along with Janelle Monáe, people are screaming along to protestors' chants. They're holding impromptu actions in the parks and streets, decentralized events mostly put on by young Black organizers–events which are always free.</p><p> Only time will tell how the next Afropunk will proceed and how it will evolve with the times. But many are looking forward to the next event, whenever it happens. Songwriter and activist Denarii Grace, who spoke at the 2019 festival, hopes for the best. She hopes that the event's organizers "will continue to learn from our ancestors' triumphs and mistakes, and grow in their building of a validating, empowering space for black folk across cultures, generations, and experiences," as she told the <a href="https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2019/08/22/afropunk-brooklyn-2019/" target="_blank"><u><em>Brooklyn Eagle</em></u></a>. The next Afropunk festival is scheduled for Paris in July 2021.</p><h2></h2><p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>
<!-- 02B3 - responsive ad for shortcodes -->
<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="5966901225" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins>
<script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less