Airports Drops Silky “U FEEL IT 2”
Sincere, vulnerable, and seductive.
Australian DIY pop artist Airports, AKA Aaron Lee, releases "U FEEL IT 2," following on the heels of his dreamy lo-fi banger, "Don't Sleep Anymore."
Aaron explains the double entendre of the song, "It started out being written as a song about a haunting relationship with depression in contrast to uplifting music, but when some of the lyrics started to spill out I realized I was also writing about positive romantic feelings for my partner." Featuring bleeding synths, blushing harmonies, and Aaron's velvety falsetto, "U FEEL IT 2" is a perfect summer anthem.
U Feel It 2
Follow Airport Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Lady Gaga Reclaims Her Dance Floor on "Chromatica"
It was always her dance floor.
Few artists have given as much of themselves to their fans as Lady Gaga.
Since being ordained queen of the nightclub (not to mention the pregame, the getting-ready-bedroom-dance, the drag show, and the summer night drive) in 2008 with "Just Dance," the hit single from her hit debut album The Fame, Gaga has continued to surprise fans with constant reinvention. She cemented her place as the pop-artist of a generation with Born This Way and even (as over-produced as it was) Art Pop, and then, shockingly, went on to release a jazz standard's album with Tony Bennett (Cheek to Cheek), a country album (Joanne), and finally become an Oscar-nominated actress for A Star Is Born. Somehow, she pulled off every iteration of herself with charisma and grace.
- Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Share New Song "Rain On Me ... ›
- Lady Gaga Releases "Chromatica" Album Cover, Raises $35 Million ... ›
- Lady Gaga Leads the “Kindness Punks” in a Fight for Peace in ... ›
- Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Share New Song "Sour Candy" - Popdust ›
Donald Trump's "Shooting" Tweet Is Not Okay—Regardless of the Minneapolis Protest/Riot/Revolution
His language threatens to escalate tensions while Twitter continues to enforce their standards
Shortly after midnight Friday morning, Donald Trump tweeted a message that would prompt the second instance of Twitter "censoring" him for a violation of their policies.
In this case his use of the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts"—in reference to the riots that have taken hold of Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd's death—was deemed to be "glorifying violence," and the Tweet was hidden. Twitter's decision was based in part on the phrase's connection (intentional or otherwise) to 1960s Miami police chief Walter Headley, who made the phrase famous in conjunction with the statement, "We don't mind being accused of police brutality. They haven't seen anything yet."
- Twitter flagged Trump's tweet about shooting looters as violating ... ›
- Trump tweets threat that 'looting' will lead to 'shooting.' Twitter put a ... ›
- Twitter Flags Donald Trump Tweet As “Glorifying Violence” – Deadline ›
- Trump's Abhorrent Tweet: If Cops Shoot Looters - The Atlantic ›
- Twitter hides White House and Trump Minneapolis tweet for ... ›
- Trump calls Minneapolis protesters "thugs": "When the looting starts ... ›