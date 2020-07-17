When Alex was a kid, he wasn't particularly interested in the arts.

"The best achievement I had was probably joining talent shows in high school," the Malaysian crooner, who goes by Alextbh, told Popdust. For the longest time, Alex was merely a music connoisseur, but a couple failed romances caused him to latch onto it in a new way. "Channeling all the contained emotions I had into music was such a healing experience," he said. "It's refreshing to jump from being a listener to a creator. I never really forced myself to reach a certain standard as a songwriter, like, I just put things out and saw what I could improve thereon."

While the Alextbh moniker has historically commentated on heartbreak and failed romance, the singer's captivating new EP, The Chase, is instead reflective of just how cyclical and all-consuming these relationships were. "I wrote it because there was this void in me that I was trying to understand after spending a good amount of time in casual relationships...I shut everyone out. It was mainly a facade I put on to tell everyone I'm strong and untouchable."