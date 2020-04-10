Alina Bea Feels “Split at the Seams”

Los Angeles avant-pop artist Alina Bea unveils the music video for "Split at the Seams."
Alina explains the song's inspiration, "I am endlessly fascinated by the concept of identity - what defines who we are and how we become ourselves. 'Split at the Seams' is about the fear of being controlled by your genes; the feeling that you may be predisposed to be a certain kind of person and have certain tendencies and that you ultimately have no control over it." Choreographed by Lillian Cutrono, the video mirrors the trembling storm of passion surging forth from the music and Alina's cathartic vocals.
Alina Bea - Split at the Seams (Official Video) youtu.be