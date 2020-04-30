Alt-J, Grouplove, Briston Maroney, and Labelmates Cover Bob Dylan for COVID-19 Relief

Bob Dylan's music has always emerged during dark times, giving voice to the desperate and hope to the fearful.
Dylan himself has been releasing new music lately, but recently an old classic of his received the Zoom treatment from a group of artists. Six musicians on the label Canvasback Music worked together to cover Dylan's song "Shelter From the Storm" from their own home.
Together, Alt-J, Grouplove, Jealous of the Birds, Briston Maroney, Benjamin Scheuer, and MICHELLE have created a moving rendition of Dylan's powerful tune. Watch it here:
Canvasback/Atlantic/Parlophone Artists - "Shelter From The Storm" www.youtube.com
The video is intended to encourage people to donate to Musicares' COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK, which are both offering support to musicians and tour crews affected by the pandemic.
Regarding the collaboration, Grouplove said, "We are really happy to be involved in this project. It's lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don't. It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people's faces at this tricky time. Lots of love." The band was forced to cancel their tour shortly after releasing their excellent fourth album, Healer.
Alt-J added, "When Canvasback came to us with the idea to collaborate on a more well known Dylan song with our labelmates we were so down. It's always satisfying to go outside of your comfort zone and try something new, especially during these trying times - not to mention attempting to memorize 10 verses."
Bob Dylan's "Shelter From the Storm" is a behemoth of a song, but its vastness adds to its impact. It's proven to be a popular pick for quarantine covers—Chris Martin also sang it on Saturday Night Live's at-home episode on April 11, 2020.
The Canvasback labelmates came up with the idea for the project at the beginning of quarantine, and in their voices, the song takes on new emotional resonance. "I took too much for granted and I got my signals crossed," goes one of the many moving lyrics—and who doesn't feel that way nowadays?