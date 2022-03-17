Alus has released the new single "Money Dance" as well as an accompanying music video. The song is a celebration of her independence and ability to make money on her own terms.

Since 2015, the New Jersey native has been releasing music. Although record labels have expressed interest in signing her, Alus has chosen to stay independent. This has allowed her to explore several different styles including pop, EDM, and reggaton.

In this episode of It's Real with Jordan and Demi, Alus discusses how she uses her operatic background to compose songs, her elaborate music videos, and the effect of her recent move to Los Angeles.



