ARI Releases Dark Dance Hit “Oh Well”

Close on the heels of her debut single, "Nothin' but a Monster," alt-pop singer ARI releases "Oh Well," from her forthcoming EP, IDIOTGRL, slated for release in June.
ARI shares, "'Oh Well' is about a dream I had one night. I woke up in a strange place surrounded by people to find my voice had been forcefully ripped away. There was nothing I could say or do to get people to notice me." Merging elements of reggae and trap with dark pop flavors, "Oh Well" throbs with a seductive rhythm. "Is it all a waste of my time / Is it all made up in my mind," she sings."
ARI - Oh Well youtu.be