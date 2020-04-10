Premiere: Baby Taylah Releases “Home”

Following on the heels of her single, "Reclaim," Scottish singer-songwriter Baby Taylah debuts the music video for "Home."
Baby shares, "The video is really personal for me as we based the idea around the loss of my mum. We wanted to touch upon the feeling of sadness in the track by turning that into a longing for someone who isn't coming back." Delicate violins travel on dark thrumming beats, while Baby Taylah's aching, seraphic voice conveys her emotional hurt and longing.
Baby Taylah - Home (Official Music Video) youtu.be