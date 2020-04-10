Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews
New Releases

Premiere: Baby Taylah Releases “Home”

Electro-pop fused with classical ballad touches.

 Randy Radic
04/10/20

Following on the heels of her single, "Reclaim," Scottish singer-songwriter Baby Taylah debuts the music video for "Home."

Baby shares, "The video is really personal for me as we based the idea around the loss of my mum. We wanted to touch upon the feeling of sadness in the track by turning that into a longing for someone who isn't coming back." Delicate violins travel on dark thrumming beats, while Baby Taylah's aching, seraphic voice conveys her emotional hurt and longing.

Baby Taylah - Home (Official Music Video) youtu.be


Follow Baby Taylah Website | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Randy Radic
ballad electro-pop music music video premiere premiere scotland baby taylah
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.