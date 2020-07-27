What's the Right Scotch for You?
Are you a Ron Burgundy or Ron Swanson kind of scotch drinker?
Every day is a good day to enjoy scotch.
But July 27, National Scotch Day, is the best day to celebrate scotch and the weird, surly misanthropes who love it. As the five time Emmy Award-winning anchor of Channel 4 News, Ron Burgundy, says, "I love scotch. Scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly."
Why drink scotch? Because "clear alcohols are for rich women on diets," as wisely said by Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation. If you're not a fan of scotch, then you just haven't found the right drink–either that, or you're just very uncool. So how do you know which scotch is right for you?
In terms of general flavor, scotches can be identified by region: Islay, Highland, Speyside, Campbeltown, and Lowland. Lowland scotches tend to be less intense and might be a good place to start if you're just beginning your journey to becoming a Cool Scotch Drinker. On the other hand, Islay scotches can be too overwhelming in scent and flavor for some. These are some choice selections to taste the full flavor spectrum scotch has to offer:
Highland Park - The best spirit in the world?
Highland Park
Highland Park was once named the "Best Spirit in the World." But you might particularly enjoy scotch from a region in Highland region (of which there are many) if you enjoy spicier (northern Highland) or sweeter notes (southern Highland) in your scotch. Some specific flavors notes include oak, heather, dried fruit, fruitcake, or smoke.
Glenkinchie - Floral and fruity
Glenkinchie
As a Lowland scotch, Glenkinchie has more subtle flavors. Sometimes described as green apple, lemon, honey, and oaky cereal flavors with a hint of spice, Glenkinchie's mellow taste makes for a good beginner's scotch.
Glenlivet - Fruity and nutty
Glenlivet
Most Speyside scotches have a malty sweet flavor. One of many well-known Speyside scotches, Glenlivet has a smooth, fruity, and nutty flavor profile. Some say it even has a buttery taste; but most important is what Ron Burgundy says at dinner: "Yes, I am going to have three fingers of Glenlivet with a little bit of pepper and some cheese."
Glen Scotia - Dry and fruity
Glen Scotia
Campbeltown used to call itself the "whisky capital of the world," but the number of distilleries there has dramatically decreased in recent years. While Campbeltown has a less distinct style than other regions, its coastal location adds a bit of signature dryness and general pungency to its malts. Master of Malt describes Glen Scotia, in particular, as having "vibrant fruit... (peach flesh and green apple peels), followed by chewy vanilla fudge, a hint of salinity, then an array of oak-y spices including some char."
Laphroaig - Tastes like a "burning hospital"
Laphroaig
Laphroaig (pronounced "la-froyg) has been compared to Sharpie markers, butterscotch, burning tires, and cloves. "A symphony of smoke," reads one of Laphroaig's ads. "Tastes like a burning hospital. Earth never tasted so good." Like most Islay scotches, it's known for its smoky, peaty fragrance and flavor. This is my personal favorite because every sip is like a mouthful of campfire smoke.
Lagavulin - "Nectar of the gods," according to Ron Swanson
Lagavulin
Another well-known Islay scotch is Lagavulin, AKA Parks & Recreation's Ron Swanson's drink of choice, because Very Cool people can handle the intense flavor of Islay scotch. Before leaning back with this smoky single malt with a light finish, remember Ron Swanson's pre-scotch advice: "Prepare to experience true freedom and bliss."
So remember, "There is no wrong way to consume alcohol." That's boldly incorrect advice from Ron Swanson, because when scotch drinkers are wrong, at least they're confident about it. And as for the morning after a night spent drinking alone in your manly mahogany chair, here's another piece of Swanson wisdom: "Never been hungover. After I've had too much whiskey, I cook myself a large flank steak, pan-fried in salted butter. I eat that, put on a pair of wet socks and go to sleep."
This Haunts Me: Why Does No One Talk About How Terrence Howard Is Absolutely Insane?
Terrence Howard has dedicated his life to making weird shapes that he thinks disprove basic math.
Terrence Howard is a lunatic.
I say this with no qualms or concerns about misrepresenting someone whom I do not personally know, because his 2015 interview with Rolling Stone really did leave that big of an impression on me.
I've read enough celebrity exposés to know that a fair number of America's most rich and famous people have lost touch with reality. But no other celebrity's eccentricities even come close to the sheer insanity of Terrence Howard, whose ramblings wouldn't seem out of place if you heard them shouted by a homeless schizophrenic person on the subway.
While the Rolling Stone article covers a large portion of Terrence Howard's life, including his multiple domestic abuse charges and truly traumatic childhood (during which he witnessed his father murder another man while waiting in line to see a mall Santa), the meat of the story revolves around Howard's obsession with proving a batsh*t insane new version of math that he made up.
"This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one," said Howard to the absolutely baffled Rolling Stone interviewer. "They won't have to grow up in ignorance. Twenty years from now, they'll know that one times one equals two. We're about to show a new truth. The true universal math."
Terrence Howard
As it turns out, when he's not acting, Terrence Howard spends the bulk of his time (he estimates around 17 hours a day) constructing and soldering bizarrely shaped objects made of copper wire, magnet, and plastic. He believes that these shapes prove something or other about the flow of energy in the universe––a theory that he has extensively written about in a secret made-up language called Terryology. Again, to clarify, all of this is true and sourced directly from Rolling Stone.
But if this was just about a wealthy man who doesn't understand math dedicating his life to building stupid objects, that would be strange but not necessarily haunting. The problem, though, is that Terrence Howard dragged his wife, Mira Pak, into his spiraling insanity.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
In a heartbreaking quote to Rolling Stone, Pak, who had been a model and restaurateur in California before having a baby with Howard and moving to Chicago, conveyed the reality of their married life:
"We don't have a normal life. In our two years together, I've only gone to restaurants with him two or three times. We've never been to the supermarket together. We've never been to the movies. I've never gotten a gift from him. Never, never. And then every minute that he has free, it's to do this. I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I've developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby."
Just imagine having a whirlwind romance with a famous actor, getting married after only a few weeks, having a baby together, and leaving your whole life behind to move with them to a city where you don't know anyone else. Then, once you're nice and stuck, you come to the realization that the actor is actually a crazy person who expects you to spend all of your days building weird shapes with him. How do you leave a scenario like that when you have a kid together and are, most likely, financially dependent on said actor? Would you slowly plot your escape, or would you go insane along with him and start to believe in his wrong form of math?
Unfortunately for Pak, the answer seems to be something akin to Stockholm syndrome. Rolling Stone noted that Pak had filed for divorce from Howard before the interview even took place, but they still appeared as a couple during the interview. Pak and Howard did end up divorcing in 2015, but the couple became re-engaged in 2018. One might presume that Pak and her children will spend the rest of eternity building dumb shapes with Howard.
In case anyone is wondering, yes, four years later, Terrence Howard is still at it. In a recent Emmy red carpet interview, Howard told a shocked reporter: "All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curves, so where does [sic] the straight lines come from to make the Platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found whole new wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces. It's the thing that holds us all together."
It probably goes without saying, but that's not what the question was about.
This Haunts Me: The “My FBI Agent” Meme as Metaphor for Surveillance Capitalism, American Loneliness, and God
Is the "my FBI agent" meme a metaphor for surveillance capitalism, for oppressive government forces, for loneliness in the digital age, or for God in a godless world?
If you missed the trend, "my FBI agent" is an Internet meme that originated around 2017.
The idea is simple: Every time you do something weird online, your personal government-appointed surveillance agent is watching and reacting.
"[T]he fbi agent monitoring my computer while i start watching another 24 minute vine compilation on youtube," reads one tweet, accompanied by a gif of a woman reacting with horror.
My assigned FBI agent who monitors my phone watching me text back in .2 seconds when they took 2 weeks https://t.co/9UFNhygzoY— emily 🌸🌈 (@emily 🌸🌈)1516409583.0