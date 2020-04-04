Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

What do you do if you want to get people talking about your TV show?

Include scenes that are so explicit, people will be forced to talk about them—love them or hate them. All the best TV shows include a few steamy moments that audiences won't soon forget, especially if the scandalous moment is between two beloved characters.

Here are the best, hottest, sex scenes in TV history.

15. Mark and Lexie—"Grey's Anatomy"

14. Kate and Sawyer—"Lost"

13. Chuck and Blair—"Gossip Girl"

12. Shane and Carmen—"The L Word"

11. Daenerys and Khal Drogo—"Game of Thrones"

10. Marty and Alex—"True Detective" 

9. "Orphan Black"

8. Alex and Piper—"Orange Is the New Black"

s03e03

7. Bill and Sookie—"True Blood"

6. Blake and Lip—"Shameless"

5. Jughead and Betty—"Riverdale"

4. Jamie and Clare—"Outlander"

3. Ali and Emily—"Pretty Little Liars"

2. Dexter and Hannah—"Dexter"

1. Don and Megan—"Madmen"


Keep Reading

The Most Scandalous And Sexy Movie Scenes In Histor

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
AROUND THE WEB
 Popdust Presents
sex scenes tv television grey's anatomy lost scandalous orange is the new black gossip girl game of thrones hot tv sex scenes
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.