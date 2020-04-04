What do you do if you want to get people talking about your TV show?
Include scenes that are so explicit, people will be forced to talk about them—love them or hate them. All the best TV shows include a few steamy moments that audiences won't soon forget, especially if the scandalous moment is between two beloved characters.
Here are the best, hottest, sex scenes in TV history.
15. Mark and Lexie—"Grey's Anatomy"
14. Kate and Sawyer—"Lost"
13. Chuck and Blair—"Gossip Girl"
12. Shane and Carmen—"The L Word"
11. Daenerys and Khal Drogo—"Game of Thrones"
10. Marty and Alex—"True Detective"
9. "Orphan Black"
8. Alex and Piper—"Orange Is the New Black"
s03e03