Big Thief Make Cicada Shells Sound Impossibly Romantic on "Love In Mine"

Big Thief make music that sounds like memory. This holds true on their new song, "Love in Mine," an expansive folk tune that's as enigmatic as all of their work.
Lead singer Adrienne Lenker has a way of writing lyrics that sound a bit like ancient parables, and the band has always been fantastic at using their talents to lift up her words, creating a soundscape that echoes the mystery of what she's saying.
The new song sounds a bit like a 70s folk tune. It's a promise of eternity, a love song from a different era. "What we leave behind / Like cicada shells / Will be hollowed / And eaten by the hands," sings Lenker in one of the song's more descriptive lines. It's a beautiful tribute to love's timeless immortality and to its short-lived yet always recurring nature. Sensitive and tender, and sure to resonate with everyone going through an emotional and fragile time during this moment in history, which is, well, everyone.
"Love In Mine" is Big Thief's first release since 2019's double-album release of U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. It was originally an outtake from the Two Hands recording sessions.
Listen to "Love In Mine" below, then send some love to those you hold dear, even if they're far away.