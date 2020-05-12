Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Are Going Head to Head in "Nacho Average Showdown"

Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown, is being challenged for his throne (his mayor throne) by the prophet of Punxsutawney, the maven of Meatballs, Bill Murray.
Well, kind of. While the two will not be directly competing in Friday's "Nacho Average Showdown"—airing on the Food Network's Facebook page—they will serve as hypemen as their sons face off in "the ultimate LIVE nacho-building competition."
Hunter Fieri–son of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host–is following in his father's flame-decaled footsteps, and proudly refers to himself as the prince of Flavortown. You might think that makes Hunter a shoe-in in a nacho competition, but Homer Murray, the Caddyshack star's son, is an acclaimed restaurateur in his own right. His 21 Greenpoint has an ever-changing menu and is supposedly his father's favorite restaurant (in Brooklyn). It's also one of the places where Bill Murray has occasionally worked as a fill-in bartender.
Murray's restaurant specializes in adapting their menu to available ingredients, which could be exactly what he needs in a cooking competition that's sure to involve some twists and surprises. That combined with the wisdom that comes with 38 years of eating may give him the competitive advantage, but being a native to Flavortown, the 23-year-old Hunter Fieri definitely has some experience with making greasy, salty, delicious food like nachos as decadent and over-the-top as possible.
Homer Murray and Hunter Fieri
While their fathers—who promoted the event on an episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with Jimmy Fallon last week—do their best to interfere and entertain, the competitors will have to cater their offerings to the differing palates of their larger-than-life judges. While Shaquille O'Neal, the giant of basketball and commercial endorsements Shaquille O'Neal, is known for his unreserved love of junk food, NFL linebacker turned Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews keeps a strict, healthy diet (with occasional cheat days). Whoever wins, all the proceeds of the competition will go toward the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, a charity set up by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to support the servers, cooks, bussers etc. who are out of work during the ongoing lockdown—so be sure to tune it.
The "Nacho Average Showdown" will go live on Facebook at 5:00 PM EST, with celebrity chef Carla Hall as host.