Bon Iver's New Song Is an Isolation Mantra

In his decade-plus career, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon has gone from a soft-spoken acoustic auteur to one of the most innovative, enigmatic musicians working today.
Although typically known for being quite the introvert, Vernon torched his seclusion to the ground with last year's i,i, his most confident and direct record yet. His vocals were no longer fuzzy whispers or distorted murmurs, instead taking the forefront. Bon Iver's latest song, "PDLIF," is no exception, as a sprawling, soulful ballad that's Vernon at his boldest. The song's title is an acronym for "please don't live in fear," a fitting mantra upon its time of release.
"PDLIF" sees Vernon expand on the layered and complex textures of i,i, culminating into one of his most soulful releases to date. A breathy saxophone solo leads the track into its slightly warped, jazz loungey feel. "Please don't live in fear / We can't see from here right now," Vernon sings in the first lines. "Send it off from here / And free your mind." Later, he preaches a startlingly applicable piece of advice: "While I'm not going to tell you that everyone's safe / I will say there will be a better day."
Like much of Bon Iver's later work, "PDLIF" is a group effort. Its many collaborators shared their individual files between each other while isolated in their homes, but the final result feels as intimate as a living room gathering with close companions. All proceeds from the song will go towards the heath care nonprofit Direct Relief. "PDLIF" realizes that there are many reasons to be afraid right now, but as the track gently calms you down, a future of prosperity and closeness feels within arm's reach.
