Bright Eyes Come Out Stronger with "Forced Convalescence"

We might not get to see Bright Eyes' long-awaited reunion tour as soon as we thought, but new music from the beloved band has yet to be canceled.
Last month, the Conor Oberst-led trio shared their comeback single, "Persona Non Grata," and confirmed that a new album was on the way—although they've yet to disclose a release date. This week, Bright Eyes have revealed another new song, "Forced Convalescence." This one is a peppy, piano-driven tune with a gradually-building instrumentation. Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs bass guitar, while Jon Theodore of the Mars Volta and Queens of the Stone Age lends a hand for percussion.
Oberst wasn't obligated to stay indoors alone when he wrote "Forced Convalescence," and the situation surrounding its release is entirely coincidental. "I've had different things over my life where I've ended up having to stay in bed," he told Stereogum, a scene that's depicted in the song's first verse: "Forced convalescence and bed rest / Staring contest / With the ceiling and my feet," he sings. By the song's end, his narrator has recovered: "Feel the wind / Through the window / And I'm overcome with love / Inter-dimensional, no obstacles." As a choral arrangement swells towards the outro, "Forced Convalescence" is less an anthem of solitude than a meditation on the relationship between our physical forms and the outside world, no matter what the circumstances look like.
Listen below.
Bright Eyes - Forced Convalescence (Official Lyric Video) www.youtube.com
