I've been into smells lately. Good smells, specifically — the sort that eliminate unpleasant danknesses and that instead usher in images of far-off landscapes and luxurious gardens.

I'm also into good lighting. Dim lighting, specifically — the sort that casts a pale yellow glow on the walls and that makes everything feel romantic and soft.

What smells great and also casts a delicate, romantic glow onto the walls? That would be a perfect candle.

Personally, a great candle can change the trajectory of my whole evening. It adds a touch of elegance and relaxation to any space, and it soothes any rough edges of a room that are brought into harsh relief by bright lights. Whether it's placed on the window, on the edges of a bathtub, or outside in a garden, a candle adds a hint of magic and mystery to any space.

Not every candle is perfect, though. You can tell when a candle was mass-produced and filled with fake-looking, synthetic smells.

But after years of searching, I finally think I've found a perfect candle, and it's from Brooklyn Candle Studio.

Brooklyn Candle Studio makes their candles in their very own Industry City workshop in Brooklyn Sunset Park. Their candles are designed to be full-on sensory experiences that deliver you to various far-off lands and that evoke specific memories, tastes, and sensations. For example, there's the "Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle" that evokes walks through nature after the rain, and there's "Roses + Cashmere" that evokes English tea rooms strewn with roses and mahogany.

Brooklyn Candle

All of their scents are designed to carry you off to soothing landscapes and beautiful places. They have a whole collection of candles designed to bring you to specific locations, such as the "Santorini Escapist Candle," which will take you to the famously romantic Greek island for a night, evoking fig trees and ocean breezes; the "Santa Fe Escapist Candle," which brings you to a starry night in the desert, surrounded by ocotillo and smoky cacti; and the "Maui Escapist Candle," which will bring you to the beautiful beaches of paradise.

Even better, all of Brooklyn Candle's products are sustainably made with soy wax, produced from American-grown non-toxic soybeans. They also use all-natural ingredients and phthalate-free fragrance oils. All their tins are made from recyclable glass, tin, and ceramics. So you can feel good about the candle you're burning, which is made with your own mental and physical health in mind.

When I light my candles, I'm cueing my mind and body to relax, to let go of the bright chaos of the outside world and to just chill and go with the flow for a moment. There's nothing like a truly great candle, and Brooklyn Candle always delivers.

If you're as big of a fan of Brooklyn Candle as I am, you might enjoy subscribing to their Candle of the Month club, which allows you to receive a new candle (AKA a new transportive experience of your very own) very night. You could even become a member of their Lit Society, which allows you to earn points and receive rewards.