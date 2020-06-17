In a 2018 profile of Bruno Major, the headline read: "Bruno Major's Music Is Designed to Make You Cry."

When I spoke to the British crooner, he laughed at the prospect, but after two buzzing LPs, Bruno Major remained leery of the idea that his music was inherently sad. "There's something sort of Machiavelli about that," he said of the headline. "But I cry when I'm writing songs, and if I'm translating that to fans, then it's really only a compliment."

Major's sophomore effort, To Let a Good Thing Die, is still soaked in slow-burning neo-soul ballads, but when further dissected offers fleeting glimpses of hope. "I'll Sleep When I'm Older" basks in life's little wonders: from conversations with strangers to the views from an airplane window. Meanwhile, "She Chose Me" is a soft-spoken diddy that merely thanks his beautiful partner for loving him.

As easy-going as To Let a Good Thing Die sounds, Major admits the process behind the album was anything but. "It was definitely tricky," Major said. "When you're making your first album, no one is waiting for it. You generally don't have anything to do, and you have your whole life to write it."