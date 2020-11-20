Interview: Cautious Clay Is Learning How to Embrace Discomfort
The singer sat down with Popdust to talk about his upcoming debut album
It's easy to connect with Cautious Clay's music.
Texturized and diaphanous, it can snap with precision alongside quippy surf-rock guitars ("Cheesin") or float effortlessly above reverberating R&B instrumentals ("Sidewinder").
It's clear from the first few moments talking with him that 27-year-old Josh Karpeh is completely unaware of how talented he is. Just three years ago, Karpeh worked in real estate and loosely balanced his creative pursuits with his day job. But as of 2020, he's been praised by The New Yorker, credited and sampled by Taylor Swift, contributed music to the Insecure soundtrack, and maintained a steady creative relationship with John Mayer, all while he averages around two-million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Even with these accolades, Karpeh won't go as far as to say that he's made it. "I'm hopeful," he told me.
His two latest singles, "Agreeable" and "Dying in the Subtlety," which dropped spontaneously on Wednesday, are the most concise tracks in Karpeh's discography thus far. Both tracks are groovy and tightly synchronized, relying less on the polymath's signature lush R&B layering and more on slick guitar work.
The music video for "Dying in the Subtlety" even finds Karpeh shredding a quick solo like a bonafide rockstar. Both tracks are also his most focused and most pronounced in their statements. "If you're taking my side, I don't wanna know why," he croons on "Agreeable."
In an age of unlimited access to information, "Agreeable" lightly toys with the balancing act that comes with being well informed and too informed with the wrong information, and Karpeh describes "Dying in the Subtlety" as a frustrated "meditation" on misunderstandings of strangers, a dilemma that is no doubt exacerbated by our current political climate.
"It's like when you meet your friend's parents, and then you're walking on eggshells because you don't know what the social dynamics of the situation are," said the 27-year-old. "I think it stresses a lot of people out. Being in an environment where you can't get a read on someone. But being in discomfort is a part of growth, I've learned to deal with it just by making music."
Popdust: Agreeable" seems to really speak on this balancing act that comes with being well informed and overly informed. Tell me a little bit more about what it means for you to be in-the-know in 2020.
CC: It really just comes down to empathy and being able to listen and not take things personally. Information is so flooded and unreliable now. So it's all about leading with compassion.
I'm not saying that in an ignorant way–like that if someone says something f**ked up to you, you should just turn the other cheek–that's not what I'm saying. What I'm saying is that people need to collectively have more compassion.
There are so many needles to thread in the context of humanity right now, socially. Nothing's gonna get done unless there is a reckoning with people's ability to be compassionate and open. Otherwise, it's kinda at a standstill.
Lyrics like "If you're on my side, I don't wanna know why" stick out especially. What is your limit when it comes to absorbing information or engaging in those hard conversations? Because there isn't a lot of compassion a lot of the time.
It's a utility thing. The information that I want to intake should have some sort of utility to bettering society and humanity, and that's where I draw the line. If it's a truly informative and enriching discussion, with no one flouting their judgment, then there is an earnest conversation to be had. That's just where I draw the line personally.
Cautious Clay - Dying in the Subtlety www.youtube.com
These sentiments all kinda line up with what I've come to see from you as an artist in that your energy seems freeform. You kinda do what you want. You roll out records how you want–like you just dropped your new single on a Wednesday, which I feel is unusual.
I really do try to be on my own and freeform. There definitely wasn't a concrete reason for that, I kinda just thought Wednesday would be a nice [release date]. I just try not to overthink it. It's pretty much up to me.
It sounds like you're learning a lot really quickly. Both of these singles are so laden with specific themes. Is the rest of your debut album as thematic?
As an artist and a musician, I think that my identity is strongly linked to relationships and personal development, and self-care. The main lesson that I'm sort of trying to convey with this album is dealing with the aspect of cautious optimism.
I'm not lacking hope, but you can't give up. I think we have to bring each other up and bring that type of energy to the forefront of culture. That's my goal with this album.
I'm curious if there was a moment then when you realized: "I gotta bring a different energy with this one."
I don't know. I've always tried to come differently in some ways as Cautious Clay. I kinda always knew that I'd go in this direction, but I didn't know necessarily how it would sound.
You've released a bunch of projects up to this point though, what made you decide that this next one should be your debut?
I always wanted to put out a full length but I wouldn't put this out if I didn't have anything to say. I could just put out bangers or whatever, but I also want them to be meaningful. There's so much music that sounds good today but that doesn't have a nourishing quality to it, and that's kinda my M.O., so I feel like there's no better time than right now.
Dying in the Subtlety
Follow Cautious Clay on Twitter and Instagram
How "The Queen's Gambit" Makes Jolene the Black Girl Savior
"You're all a bunch of f**king c*cksuckers!"
That's how we're introduced to Jolene, a Black girl living at Methuen Home where Beth—the main character—is taken after surviving the car crash that killed her mother. She doesn't get nearly enough attention in The Queen's Gambit, appearing only in the first two and last two episodes to bookend Beth's life as a famous chess player, but she is critical to the plot.
The treatment of Jolene in The Queen's Gambit is quite similar to treatment of Black women in the social and political arenas: only acknowledged when useful in ways that can no longer be ignored.
Jolene, though older than Beth, proves to be more savvy than anyone would expect of a girl her age. In line to get "vitamins," she advises Beth to save the green pills to take at night when they work best.
On This Day: 10 Years of "Pink Friday" and Nicki Minaj's Rise to Fame
How Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday established her as a commercial success and an enviable lyricist.
In October 2010, Nicki Minaj released her most infamous verse: a feature on Kanye West's "Monster."
The story goes that Kanye West almost cut her verse from the song, worried it was so good that it would distract from the rest of the song and even the rest of his album. He was right.
Award-winning duo Jay-Z and Kanye West, a combination which feels vintage now, teamed up with Rick Ross and relative newcomer, Minaj, on a thematic track released right in time for Halloween. While Nicki had already appeared in high profile tracks and released EPs and mixtapes of her own, "Monster" was an illustrious credit.
Diplo Accused of Being Predatory... Again
A woman has filed a restraining order against Diplo, claiming he distributed revenge porn in an effort to silence her.
Less than a month after news leaked that Diplo had been living with 19-year-old social media personality Quenlin Blackwell, the 42-year-old DJ has now had a restraining order filed against him by an anonymous woman.
Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney known for her work on both the Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases, told the Daily Beast that she is representing a young Los Angeles woman who has accused Diplo of distributing revenge porn that was allegedly "designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward."
The Official 2020 Apocalypse Gift Guide
Because not even the end times can interfere with consumerism.
The holidays can be a stressful time.
What with the travel, the family drama, the global pandemic, and the militia groups threatening to upend our democracy, it might start to seem like the world is about to fall apart around you. Also, the world might really be about to fall apart around you. Suddenly the "preppers" who spend all their time getting ready for some imagined doomsday don't seem so crazy.
A Solar Power Kit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTMxNjc0Mn0.6qdbliyhltO_o6AKgYAUkIT5XN9vmKQ-tzZSvXmjFSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="d33c7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a29064442810603d211dcda8323ed1f7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Solar Panel TP-Solar" /><p>An emergency lantern and a power bank are nice to have on hand if the power goes out for the night, but what are you supposed to do if the power goes out for good?</p><p>Solar power is a great way for your loved one to keep their electronics alive even if the power grid collapses or they have to flee the new civil war to go live in the wilderness. An entry-level option like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TP-solar-Foldable-Portable-Electronic-Charging/dp/B07TDH97HQ" target="_blank">this 30 Watt folding solar panel from TP-Solar</a> is a great option for a bug out bag and would provide plenty of power for a couple cell phones and a power bank on a sunny day, and could even be used to charge a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-24000mAh-Generators-Flashlights-Emergency/dp/B088K4KN3H" target="_blank">small "solar generator"</a> to power laptops or other devices. All for less than $70.</p><p>If you think your loved one might want to power something more intensive, like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L3FRDPK" target="_blank">a camping fridge</a>, they will need <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BGDBM78" target="_blank">a more serious set-up</a>. But once you start thinking about upgrades like that, it might be time to consider some other options, like...</p>
A Dual-Fuel Generator<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NjAwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTUxMDY5Nn0.WJ5OgoNVDtL161TI8kxA4Ofczdf0dOF9Azbzb0rltPE/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7468" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c08713904ac559224818874adc4ee0a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Champion dual-fuel generator" /><p>Gasoline degrades over time. So all your friends who are relying on a gas-powered generator to keep their electronics alive are going to be left scratching their heads a mere six months after civilization completely implodes.</p><p>A dual-fuel generator, on the other hand, can also be run off propane. And propane lasts as long as the container holding it. For around $640, you can provide your loved one with the peace of mind of knowing that — even after the world ends in a horrifying maelstrom of violence — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Champion-Power-Equipment-100402-2000-Watt/dp/B07TC72FP6" target="_blank">this compact and lightweight dual-fuel generator from Champion</a> will provide enough power to run all their basic household electronics for as long as they can track down some propane and engine oil (which will also go bad after a few years...).</p>
Off-the-Grid Communication<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b543f372be5d749991f884e6632c417c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AlSjANkfiks?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Of course keeping your cell phone charged isn't much good if the cell towers are down and you have no way to communicate. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Midland-LXT630VP3-Channel-Two-Way-Privacy/dp/B00EQV1I0K" target="_blank">Emergency radios and walkie talkies</a> are always a good idea for a bug out bag, but they aren't always convenient. And even <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Garmin-Lightweight-Handheld-Satellite-Communicator/dp/B07CR7PL54" target="_blank">satellite-enabled devices</a> depend on regular system maintenance to keep you connected.</p><p>But at around $180 a pair, you can connect <a href="https://www.amazon.com/goTenna-Off-Grid-Devices-Location-Information/dp/B0721B8M3J" target="_blank">the GoTenna Mesh to your phone</a>, allowing you to exchange text messages and GPS information with other users through radio transmissions with a range of up to four miles. And by using other GoTenna's in range as secure relays, your connection can stretch even farther, effectively producing a decentralized network.</p><p>So if you want your whole community to be able to stay in touch after global telecommunication infrastructure is ravaged by <a href="https://www.popdust.com/5g-network-danger-2645807726.html" target="_blank">a deranged cult blaming 5G</a> for the fact that their cats no longer respect them (they never did, guys...), you should get GoTenna's for all the friends you expect to survive the initial culling.</p>
Water Filtration<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NjA0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTg0NjIyMn0.Pu5JLCuRLEYHVKhwtZwyHMMwN3ki2iI_z5VpLoAX5BA/img.jpg?width=980" id="97505" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6292b61ccee8f6ae60d23cd9855b98f5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Survivor Filter Pro" /><p>Do your loved ones like clean drinking water? Well, too bad! Municipal water treatment became a thing of the past the same day city hall was occupied by family of tumorous possums.</p><p>The two events were unrelated — those particular possums are actually friendly and would probably love for your special someone to have a refreshing nice glass of potable water. They just aren't much good at plumbing and are also distracted by the sudden growth of tumors all over their weird possum bodies.</p><p>The good news is, for under $70 you can give your loved one the power to take matter into their own hands. If it's kept clean and stocked with replacement carbon filters, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Survivor-Filter-Water-0-01-Micron/dp/B00QFXGSIY" target="_blank">the tiny Survivor Filter Pro</a> can effectively filter out chemicals, bacteria, and even viruses from tens of thousands of gallons of drinking water.</p><p>The internal 0.01 micron Ultra Filter ensures that the only time your loved dies of dysentery is when they're playing <em>Oregon Trail</em> on an ancient PC salvaged from the old middle school.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Air Filtration<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTY1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzQ5MTE3Mn0.xKeRsWYccLV0slCpfS1M1lm6k5oaVe5lNUo6Z9p_i3A/img.jpg?width=980" id="34d3a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3584ddf46c8733f0f5a56fddeda7fb36" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Parcil Distribution gas mask" /><p>At around $100, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PD-100-Full-Organic-Vapor-Respirator/dp/B076BSN5NH" target="_blank">full-face gas mask/respirator from Parcil Distribution</a> might seem a bit pricey, but just think of how much use your loved one could have gotten out of it in 2020! With protection against tear gas, wildfire smoke, air-borne pathogens, and even paint fumes, these masks should be a steal for anyone on your list who's planning to redecorate their underground bunker as societal collapse accelerates.</p><p>And if civilization somehow survives, your loved one can still wear it to their next cyber-punk rave.</p>
Freeze-Dried Rations<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTY4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjQ4OTM2NX0._wLYim5qqKEH_G9WPEiT0zeDI8iQ4rBZV-iIuYMFvs4/img.jpg?width=980" id="9eb6c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9f0add4752cda1cf06dc2d0927c18dca" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Augason Farms freeze-dried food" /><p>Speaking of that underground bunker, it's important to make sure the pantry is stocked up with some shelf-stable rations for nuclear winter — or at least for the next time grocery store shelves are stripped bare and food supplies are decimated due to <a href="https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147118/a-third-of-the-us-faces-drought" target="_blank">drought</a>, <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-livestock-insight/piglets-aborted-chickens-gassed-as-pandemic-slams-meat-sector-idUSKCN2292YS" target="_blank">infected livestock</a>, or <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/14/876002404/locusts-are-a-plague-of-biblical-scope-in-2020-why-and-what-are-they-exactly" target="_blank">locusts</a>.</p><p>For a bug out bag, something like survival tabs are a good option, but when it's better to stay put, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IW1NQDC" target="_blank">this pail of freeze-dried meals from Augason Farms</a> includes a 30 day supply of meals for one person for less than $135. The meals will keep for up to 25 years, and all your loved one needs to do is add some hot water and slightly expand their definition of "food."</p>
Survival Kit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NjA1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjQ1MDg2OH0.vUof3aBPDqzSz-UsuRSizErUoVVAdrmhKa6TgoHTU3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="f19df" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d923e2acb27bf53bc26d9ca95e211666" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Supology survival kit" /><p>Of course sooner or later even your friend <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2019/03/hans-moleman-simpsons-character-al-jean.html" target="_blank">Hans Moleman</a> will probably want to return to the surface world to pick over the ashes of civilization. And when they do, it will be important for them to travel with some essential survival gear. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087JQFZRJ" target="_blank">This kit from Supology</a> costs less than $40 and includes 129 items to help them navigate, fish, light fires, tend wounds, and survive the elements — all in a compact carrying case.</p><p>It contains the essentials to start a bug out bag. And with two patches on the case — one representing the American flag and the other representing historically-neutral Switzerland — your loved one should have an easy time navigating the politics of the mutated survivors roving the landscape.</p>
Caffeine Pills<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NjEwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE4MDcxOH0.F3XLDTt3Q0XoIXj5U8gdb_FInR5wbBqWPPeYVDA7Wn4/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1a3a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24cb438b00fcaff27ad7d7fe99d8668e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Caffeine capsules" /><p>A lot of preppers convert their money into gold for the apocalypse, but they're wasting their time. Gold serves no purpose in a survival scenario. At least cash can be used as toilet paper — once toilet paper runs out on day two of the end-times. But your hoard of gold will be nothing but a shiny, heavy reminder of all that you've lost — so feel free to gift that to your enemies.</p><p>For the people you really care about, the true currency in the post-apocalyptic hellscape will be the chemicals that make it all slightly more bearable. For those of us who can't stay awake without a constant supply of coffee, that means caffeine.</p><p>In addition to staving off withdrawal, caffeine can help your loved ones suppress their appetite between freeze-dried meals and allow them to stay up all night, guarding their barrels of filtered water from the radioactive remnants of humanity who would only contaminate the supply for the lucky few who remain untainted.</p><p>In pill-form, caffeine is shelf-stable and easy to store. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bulksupplements-Caffeine-Capsules-200-Gelatin/dp/B01IA8YFAE" target="_blank">Each of these capsules from bulksupplements.com</a> contains about as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, and you can buy your special someone a pouch of 300 for under $20.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Everclear<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NjEwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDgyMDU0Mn0.jG3rFwA4uBnTin6HNhcPsNcK7ZobvZyK_8ZqOD_qsmU/img.jpg?width=980" id="51108" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4c690a784083093f8922af0ac60d04a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Everclear" /><p>Which brings us to the other most valuable chemical in the post-apocalypse. While you can get <a href="https://www.laballey.com/products/ethyl-alcohol-pure-200-proof-undenatured-acs-usp-grade" target="_blank">food-grade ethanol</a> from a lab supply company for a little bit cheaper, <a href="https://drizly.com/search?q=everclear" target="_blank">at 95% alcohol, Everclear is nearly as good</a> and comes with the added bonus of looking like something you're supposed to drink.</p><p>When civilization collapses, it will be valuable as fuel, antiseptic, and chemical escape. And if humanity somehow pulls out of its current nosedive, your 21+ loved ones can celebrate that miracle with a glass of incredibly alcoholic egg nog.</p>
Review: “The Queen’s Gambit” Is Less About Chess and More About Beth’s Damaged Relationships
Netflix's The Queen's Gambit rose to prominence last month, becoming the network's most buzzed-about show.
The 7-episode series tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young orphan and chess prodigy whose obsession with chess closely overlaps with drug addiction. Based on a novel by Walter Tevis, the show mostly consists of high-drama chess matches and long shots of Anya Taylor-Joy's massive eyes.
But punctuating Beth's many solo scenes—and perhaps forming the most interesting part of the series—are a number of brief, fractured relationships. When Beth interacts with other people, her actions are usually short and stilted. There is little small talk, no hello and goodbye, and no warmth.