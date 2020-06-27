Old people: They're reservoirs of hidden wisdom, and if all goes well, we'll all become them someday.

Despite the fact that—barring outside circumstances—everyone gets old, it's surreal to imagine our favorite celebrities as wrinkly elders. But time will have its way with all of us. That doesn't mean we should forget our elders, though; we would do well to learn from them.

Here are twelve celebrities you may not know were still living…