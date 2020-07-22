Cornell Chronicle

In 2012, just three days after making one of his first viral YouTube videos speaking out against creationism, Bill Nye the Science Guy—best known for being the only good part of elementary school science lessons—was presumably struck down by God.

"RIP Bill Nye the Science Guy" suddenly began trending on Twitter. One distressed user tweeted, "WAIT, WHAT! WHY IS R.I.P. BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY TRENDING?! No way man. I loved Bill Nye. He was the only good part of science class."

Except Bill Nye was perfectly fine. So why spread the rumor?

As far as science can prove, religious beliefs are entirely predicated on fiction, and even if God is real, he presumably doesn't give a sh!t whether or not Bill Nye the Science Guy is debunking creationism on YouTube. Still, it's funny to think that some dude was so peeved at Bill Nye's video that he started a death hoax.