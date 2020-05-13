CHAI's "Ready Cheeky Pretty" Is a Feel-Good Anthem

CHAI operate on an uplifting mission: To stray from antiquated, sexist standards of beauty, having as much fun as possible while doing so.
The Japanese quartet, whose album PUNK we named one of 2019's best overlooked records, channels those frustrations into bubblegum disco-punk that bursts as the seams with an endearing, giddy spunk. They've dubbed themselves "neo-kawaii," a term that encapsulates the freedom of being cute on one's own terms; this attitude permeates CHAI's latest single, a surging number called "Ready Cheeky Pretty."
"Go back to the real you," the band writes in a characteristically enthusiastic statement. "It's all about moving forward and living by instinct! To go forward with the voice of your heart! Nothing symbolizes this more for us than the carefree nature, strength, and purity of a monkey."
"We are the upbeat cheeky monkeys!" the band proclaims over a surging bass synth line. In lyrics that alternate seamlessly between English and Japanese, "Ready Cheeky Pretty" asserts the power of "keeping it real" and finds the power in imperfection. "I'm living my life, that's all I want / Love me or hate me, oh, well that's OK." As simple and plainspoken as CHAI's lyrics can be, songs like "Ready Cheeky Pretty" provide the same gentle encouragement of telling yourself affirmations in the mirror: As silly as it can sometimes feel, with enough repetition, perceived imperfections slowly dissipate.
Listen below.
CHAI - Ready Cheeky Pretty - Official Music Video www.youtube.com