Charli XCX Shares Her First Social Distancing Song, "Forever"

The pop auter's upcoming DIY album is due in May.

 Abby Jones
04/10/20

Charli XCX really, really likes to keep herself busy.

In the months since her last album, Charli, the experimental pop auteur has had her hand at a few one-off tracks—like a remix of a 100 gecs earworm and a promotional single for Nintendo—but with so much free time on her hands lately, she just can't stop creating. This week, she announced she's working on a new album with the working title how i'm feeling now, created DIY-style from the comfort of her home. Now, Charli has shared its first song, "Forever."

A love song that evokes the sugary melodies of Charli's earlier work, "Forever" echoes the open-road freedom that we're all craving right now as we practice social distancing. Its lyrics grapple with the fleeting nature of relationships in all forms: "Drove the car off the road / I gotta give you time to grow / You're not a ghost, you're in my head / I didn't wanna leave you low," Charli sings in glossy AutoTune, illustrating how matters of the heart are never quite black-and-white. But despite taking time apart and facing difficulties like the "roof caving in," the romantic connection is irrefutable. "I'll love you forever," she repeats ecstatically over the chorus, before a crunchy, metallic breakdown takes over.

Charli co-wrote "Forever" with producers B.J. Burton and A. G. Cook, the latter of whom has worked closely with the singer since her 2017 album Number 1 Angel. how i'm feeling now is due May 15. Listen to "Forever" below.

Charli XCX - Forever (Official Audio) www.youtube.com

