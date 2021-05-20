Legendary Parks and Recreation band Mouse Rat will finally release their debut album.

The fictional Andy Dwyer-fronted rock group (which have also previously gone by Threeskin, Everything Rhymes With Orange, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Scarecrow Boat, Just The Tip, Alabaster Fart, and Tackleshaft) announced that the 16-track debut will hit streaming services on the 10th anniversary of Li'l Sebastian's death.

For those who don't follow the show, Li'l Sebastian was the official horse of "Pawnee, Indiana," the fictional town where Parks and Rec takes place.

"Mouse Rat: The Awesome Album is coming!" the band wrote on Twitter. The band also released their first single, "5,000 Candles in the Wild (Bye Bye Li'l Sebastian)," which longtime fans of the show will remember, as the band performed it for the first time in all its glory at Li'l Sebastian's Funeral. From the looks of the tracklist, it looks like the album will also feature appearances from the legendary tenor saxophone player Duke Silver, otherwise known as Parks And Rec's Ron Swanson, otherwise known as Nick Offerman.

"It's been 10 years since Li'l Sebastian went to mini horse heaven and to celebrate his miniature life, local band Mouse Rat has released '5,000 Candles in the Wild,'" Pawnee's official anchorman Perd Hapley said in the album's announcement video. "So, go listen and gently weep with me! Ya heard?"



Is this the weirdest thing to happen in 2021? It's debatable, and it's unclear why we would need 16 songs by a fictional band that hasn't been remotely relevant since 2015. Not to mention, Chris Pratt, the man, isn't quite as fun-loving and jolly as he was back in the Andy Dwyer days. We all know too much now.

Check out the single below, which slaps just as hard as it did when it first came out.

Mouse Rat - "5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li'l Sebastian)" OFFICIAL VIDEO www.youtube.com





1. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian)

2. The Pit

3. Sex Hair

4. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)

5. Two Birds Holding Hands

6. Ann Song

7. The Way You Look Tonight

8. Menace Ball

9. Remember

10. I Get A Kick Out Of You

11. Let's Call The Whole Thing Off

12. Lovely Tonight

13. I've Got You Under My Skin

14. I Only Have Eyes For You

15. Pickled Ginger – Land Ho!

16. Cold Water – Scott Tanner (feat. Duke Silver)