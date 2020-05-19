RELATED
New Releases
Chris Wills Releases “L.A. on My Mind”
Bluesy rock with a driving rhythm and raw, rasping vocals
19.05.20
Press Photo
Indie-rock singer-songwriter Chris Wills releases retro-flavored "L.A. on My Mind."
<p>Chris shares, "It's about a young man who's going to go out west and make a life for himself on his own terms. Moving to where there's more freedom and opportunity." Blending late '60s blues-laced rock with a driving rhythm and raw, rasping vocals, "L.A. on My Mind" conjures the sound of The Rolling Stones covering Chuck Berry. "I've been hanging 'round town / There's nothing to see / I've talked to all the people 'bout old memories / Is this the total sum of all I'll ever be? / Well I'm leaving with L.A. on My Mind."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="media-headline"><strong>L.A. On My Mind</strong></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:33i53sWvzaBXvTjj5dmTVk" id="a223f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f0f159d18c6fa786e5f3e70f672d15" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><br></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2>Follow Chris Wills <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chriswillsmusic/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/chriswillsmusic" target="_blank">Twitter</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/3wiK0Fb1lYixMTYahqoU5X?si=grRZBOKzQYiSL_dhRWpAuQ" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2>
Related Articles Around the Web
- New Music Critiques: Chris Wills | Music Connection Magazine ›
- Chris Wills on Spotify ›
- Chris Wills (@chriswillsmusic) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Chris Wills shares the idea behind his video premiere for 'Since You ... ›
- Singer/Songwriter Chris Wills to Release New EP This August ›
- Chris Wills - Pyro [Official Music Video] - YouTube ›
- Chris Wills - Since You Said Goodbye - YouTube ›
- Chris WillsHome ›
Keep Reading Show less
TV News
Watch Donald Glover Virtually Reunite with "Community" Cast
Glover and his co-stars did a virtual table read for charity.
19.05.20
Whether it be for class, a virtual happy hour, or reuniting the cast of a beloved TV sitcom, webcams have become the mode of communication du jour.
Universities and businesses nationwide have turned their lessons and meetings to Zoom, but the video-chatting app has also been used by high-profile actors who, like us plebs, are spending lots of time at home. We've seen the cast of Netflix's Big Mouth read an episode, and the folks of Parks and Recreation reunited after half a decade since the series finale. Now, it's time for a brief homecoming for the cast of Community, including an appearance from Donald Glover—who left halfway through the show's fifth season to work on Because the Internet, the second album under his Childish Gambino alias.
<p>Last night, Glover virtually met up with his cast mates Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, as well as <em>Community</em> creator Dan Harmon to do a table read of "Cooperative Polygraphy"—Glover's second-to-last episode on the show, which aired in 2014.<em> Community</em> depicts the unlikely friendship that forms between a group of students at a community college, with Glover portraying a former high school football star forced to resign from the sport after a blundered keg flip. The show ran for six seasons total and has garnered a cult following.</p><p></p><p>The virtual table read is a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods and marks Glover's first time participating in a <em>Community-</em>related event since his departure from the show. Watch below.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="87fd754ce9931ee2f7c1de0701d4f05b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V6Q_nlSULio?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Cast of Community Reunites for Table Read #stayhome #withme</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6Q_nlSULio" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
Related Articles Around the Web
- [VIDEO] 'Community' Cast Reunion — Donald Glover Returning as ... ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover Pitches His Idea for a Movie ... ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover Pitches His Idea for a Movie ... ›
- The Community reunion with Donald Glover is happening - CNET ›
- Watch Donald Glover's Reunion With Community Cast | Pitchfork ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover and the Entire Cast Want a ... ›
Keep Reading Show less
New Releases
A summertime anthem.
R3HAB and A R I Z O N A - "Feel Alive" from "Scoob!" Movie
A summertime anthem.
19.05.20
Press Photo
R3HAB teams up with NJ-based trio A R I Z O N A for their new single "Feel Alive," a breezy, feel-good anthem anticipating summer.
<p>"Feel Alive" is also from the soundtrack for<em> Scoob!, </em>starring Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Cowell, among other stars. The song delivers an upbeat melody, along with delicious falsetto vocals, evoking memories of warm days and building to a cool beat drop to boost your mood. "Balconies in the summertime / A pack of cigarettes and a little red wine."</p> <p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54530ea788c3f1c067b4ea2abb9ec384"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fiN8pe1JbjA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Feel Alive – R3HAB ft. A R I Z O N A (from Scoob! The Album) [Official Audio]</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://youtu.be/fiN8pe1JbjA" target="_blank">youtu.be</a> </small> </p> <p><br></p><h2>Follow R3HAB <a href="https://facebook.com/r3hab" target="_blank">Facebook</a> | <a href="https://instagram.com/r3hab" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/6cEuCEZu7PAE9ZSzLLc2oQ" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2>Follow A R I Z O N A <a href="https://www.facebook.com/thisisarizonamusic" target="_blank">Facebook</a> | <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thisisarizonamusic/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/7hOGhpa8RMSuDOWntGIAJt" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2>
Related Articles Around the Web
- R3HAB - I NEED R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's ... ›
- R3HAB on Spotify ›
- R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's sounds ›
- R3HAB (@R3HAB) | Twitter ›
- R3HAB - Home | Facebook ›
- R3HAB - YouTube ›
- R3hab - Wikipedia ›
- R3HAB - Fadil El Ghoul (@r3hab) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- R3HAB - 911 together with Timmy Trumpet - Available Now ›
Keep Reading Show less