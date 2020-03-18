Premiere: Claudio Conti Reveals “That Strange Iron Star”

Italian singer-songwriter Claudio Conti reveals the music video for "That Strange Iron Star," a track from his impending album, Frail Boats.
Conti blends meditative alt-rock into emotionally cathartic songs. On "That Strange Iron Star," he challenges world leaders who conceal themselves in cocoons of wealth and power, as humankind stumbles along. "I am trying to see your face among the phony swains / Time assassins are heading the globe / Affably they gave in to the guns / Heinously they gave in to the clowns."
Claudio Conti - That Strange Iron Star (Official Video) youtu.be