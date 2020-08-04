If there's anything more visually stunning than Beyoncé herself in her new visual Black Is King, then it's the fashion donned by Queen Bey and her plethora of co-stars.

Set to the music from Beyoncé's 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, Black Is King is an artistic spectacle. From elaborate sets to costumes that belong in a museum, the film is chock-full of memorable moments—namely that fantastic cow print outfit.

Animal print has been having a moment for quite a while. Last summer saw the reign of the leopard midi skirt, while winter welcomed an abundance of zebra print. Those prints surely aren't going anywhere anytime soon, but lately, they've faced competition with the latest arrival from the animal kingdom: cows.