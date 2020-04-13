Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews
New Releases

Delacey Drops Debut Album "Black Coffee"

Intoxicating vocals and anthems of independence.

 Randy Radic
04/13/20

Los Angeles indie-pop singer-songwriter Delacey recently unleashed her debut album, Black Coffee, via HITCO/Delicate Flower.

Known for co-writing Halsey's "Without You," Delacey offers highlights on Black Coffee like the anthemic "Damn" and the wickedly sensual "Chapel." Other entry points include "Actress," vaguely reminiscent of The Animals' "House of The Rising Sun" and the potently seductive "Cruel Intentions," featuring G-Eazy, with its undeniable eroticism: "I like sex, I like flowers, I like attention / Don't ever put me second."

Black Coffee


Follow Delacey Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Randy Radic
alt-pop black coffee debut album indie-pop music music review delacey delacey black coffee delacey new song pop music pop songs pop new wave pop
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.