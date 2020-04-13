Delacey Drops Debut Album "Black Coffee"

Los Angeles indie-pop singer-songwriter Delacey recently unleashed her debut album, Black Coffee, via HITCO/Delicate Flower.
Known for co-writing Halsey's "Without You," Delacey offers highlights on Black Coffee like the anthemic "Damn" and the wickedly sensual "Chapel." Other entry points include "Actress," vaguely reminiscent of The Animals' "House of The Rising Sun" and the potently seductive "Cruel Intentions," featuring G-Eazy, with its undeniable eroticism: "I like sex, I like flowers, I like attention / Don't ever put me second."
Black Coffee