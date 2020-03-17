Devault & The Bloody Beetroots Release “Hold On”

Electronic music wizard Devault returns with the music video for "Hold On," from the forthcoming Ruby EP, dropping March 25.
According to Devault, "I couldn't find a better way to start off this project than with a huge collaboration with one of my idols, The Bloody Beetroots. Being a fan of his music since age 11, it's surreal to come together on a record now in my career and deliver something strong and momentous. 'Hold On' is by far my darkest record to date, and a great preview to the rest of the project." Surging with dense muscular colors, "Hold On" hits with ruthless sonic force.
Devault & The Bloody Beetroots - Hold On (RUBY - PART 1) youtu.be