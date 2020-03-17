Music
Devault & The Bloody Beetroots Release “Hold On”

Visceral music – thick and in your face.

 Randy Radic
New Releases 03/17/20

Electronic music wizard Devault returns with the music video for "Hold On," from the forthcoming Ruby EP, dropping March 25.

According to Devault, "I couldn't find a better way to start off this project than with a huge collaboration with one of my idols, The Bloody Beetroots. Being a fan of his music since age 11, it's surreal to come together on a record now in my career and deliver something strong and momentous. 'Hold On' is by far my darkest record to date, and a great preview to the rest of the project." Surging with dense muscular colors, "Hold On" hits with ruthless sonic force.


Devault & The Bloody Beetroots - Hold On (RUBY - PART 1) youtu.be


