Digimon was the first majorly popular isekai anime to air on western television during the '90s.

Initially premiering on Fox Kids in 1999, the anime features the adventures of a group of children who are inadvertently transported to the Digital World and chosen to become DigiDestined heroes alongside their very own digital monsters. Digimon would go on to became an archetype for anime that successfully broke into the mainstream media, sparking an entire franchise of follow-up series like Digimon Adventures 2, Digimon Tamers, and Digimon Frontier, not to mention a ton of movies.