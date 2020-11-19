Less than a month after news leaked that Diplo had been living with 19-year-old social media personality Quenlin Blackwell, the 42-year-old DJ has now had a restraining order filed against him by an anonymous woman.

Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney known for her work on both the Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases, told the Daily Beast that she is representing a young Los Angeles woman who has accused Diplo of distributing revenge porn that was allegedly "designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward."

"I am representing [the plaintiff] regarding her claims against Diplo," Bloom said. "I'm very proud to represent her. As with all clients, we put her through an elaborate vetting process which she cleared. I find her to be very credible and to have corroborating evidence in support of her claims."

Last month, Bloom's plaintiff tweeted that Diplo had once hired a private investigator to contact her after she and the DJ had an argument. She alleged that this was in order to "scare [her] into not speaking out on the disgusting details" she knew about him.





"I never had the will or intention to expose Diplo being that I did not want all the years I invested into speaking & hanging out with him to go in vain….or end nasty," the woman added in the Twitter thread. "But I slowly started to realize he is a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of color."

"Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," Diplo's attorney said in a statement to Pitchfork. "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."

This case is concerning considering Diplo's history. Rappers including Azealia Banks, M.I.A., and Kreayshawn have all accused Diplo of eyebrow-raising and disturbing behavior, which makes his current living situation with Blackwell even more alarming.

"We are happy to speak for free and confidentially to any girls or women who also may have something against Diplo," Bloom said. "We have spoken to a number of them so far and we're continuing our investigation."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.