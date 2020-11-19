Diplo Accused of Being Predatory... Again
A woman has filed a restraining order against Diplo, claiming he distributed revenge porn in an effort to silence her.
Less than a month after news leaked that Diplo had been living with 19-year-old social media personality Quenlin Blackwell, the 42-year-old DJ has now had a restraining order filed against him by an anonymous woman.
Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney known for her work on both the Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases, told the Daily Beast that she is representing a young Los Angeles woman who has accused Diplo of distributing revenge porn that was allegedly "designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward."
"I am representing [the plaintiff] regarding her claims against Diplo," Bloom said. "I'm very proud to represent her. As with all clients, we put her through an elaborate vetting process which she cleared. I find her to be very credible and to have corroborating evidence in support of her claims."
Last month, Bloom's plaintiff tweeted that Diplo had once hired a private investigator to contact her after she and the DJ had an argument. She alleged that this was in order to "scare [her] into not speaking out on the disgusting details" she knew about him.
"I never had the will or intention to expose Diplo being that I did not want all the years I invested into speaking & hanging out with him to go in vain….or end nasty," the woman added in the Twitter thread. "But I slowly started to realize he is a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of color."
"Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," Diplo's attorney said in a statement to Pitchfork. "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."
This case is concerning considering Diplo's history. Rappers including Azealia Banks, M.I.A., and Kreayshawn have all accused Diplo of eyebrow-raising and disturbing behavior, which makes his current living situation with Blackwell even more alarming.
"We are happy to speak for free and confidentially to any girls or women who also may have something against Diplo," Bloom said. "We have spoken to a number of them so far and we're continuing our investigation."
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked
If you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most.
Ask any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player which villager is their favorite and they'll probably tell you about a cute, cuddly animal who says sweet things and sends nice gifts (or possibly Roald, the chubby penguin who loves working out).
Roald is the best villager, no question.Nintendo
But if you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most. As it turns out, in a game filled to the brim with relaxation and joy, there's still a surprising amount of room for hatred, and all of it is directed at the absolute bottom-tier villagers who move into your perfect town with their ugly appearances and garbage personalities to turn your animal utopia into a rancid dump.
- "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Has All the QoL Improvements ... ›
- Did Nintendo Create COVID-19 to Make "Animal Crossing: New ... ›
- People Are Going on Dates in the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons ... ›
- Animal Crossing New Horizons Is a Blueprint for Functional ... ›
- Raymond the Smug Cat and the Dark Underbelly of Animal Crossing - Popdust ›
- AOC Is Playing Animal Crossing & Responded to a Trump Troll - Popdust ›
- Nintendo Switch Games to Play in Quarantine While You Wait for the Next Day in "Animal Crossing" - Popdust ›
- The 7 Fastest Ways to Earn Bells on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" - Popdust ›
- Leif and Redd Bring High Culture to Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Popdust ›
- The Top 5 Worst Songs of 2020 (So Far) - Popdust ›
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best Animal Crossing game ... ›
- Top 10 Best Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked ›
- List of Villagers Based on Popularity ›
- The 10 Cutest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | Game Rant ›
- The 10 Weirdest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- Animal Crossing Villager Species TIER LIST! - YouTube ›
7 Great Holiday Gifts for Music Lovers
We're here to make your holiday shopping a little easier.
Whether you're ready or not, the holiday season is on the horizon.
While this year's celebrations are sure to feel a little different than your normal holiday gatherings, gifts—whether exchanged in-person or long distance—are still a welcome way to help detract from the constant mess that is 2020. But gift shopping can be difficult even under normal circumstances, which is why we're here to help.