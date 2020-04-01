Music
Drea Jeann Premieres “No Sympathy”

A song about struggling to exist in one's own mind.

Randy Radic
04/01/20

NorCal pop singer-songwriter Drea Jeann reveals the music video for "No Sympathy," a song reflecting her battle with substance abuse.

Drea explains, "'No Sympathy' is about addiction. It's about being stuck inside of oneself, fighting off inner demons and battling with insanity. It's about being confined to the asylum that is one's own brain." Simultaneously dark and hopeful, "No Sympathy" offers an enticing soundscape crowned by Drea's haunting voice. "I keep trying / Yet I'm denying / That you've got a hold over me / No sympathy."

No Sympathy ( Official Video ) - Drea Jeann youtu.be


Follow Drea Jeann Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify

